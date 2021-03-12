Toni Collette To Make Directorial Debut With Film Adaptation Of 'Writers And Lovers'

Oscar-nominee Toni Collette has been receiving praises for performances in movies and series. She has also undertaken production work in the industry. Now, Collette is all set to venture on a new path as a director.

Toni Collette to make her directorial debut

According to Deadline, Toni Collette will be making her feature directorial debut with an adaptation of Lily King’s novel, Writers And Lovers, a New York Times bestseller. The project is set up at Topic Studios with Collette financing under her Vocal Films Label. She is also adapting the screenplay with The Crown alum Nick Payne.

Writers And Lovers follow Casey Peabody, an underemployed, aspiring novelist in 1990’s Boston whose world is rocked by a recent love affair and her mother’s sudden death. Her life becomes more complicated as she then falls for two very different men at the same time. Published in 2020, the book was a New York Times Book Review Group Text Selection, Today Show “Read with Jenna” Book Club Pick and Book of the Month Club selection.

Talking about the movie, Toni Collette said that she has been wanting to direct for quite some time but has been a bit busy with her day job. She could not be "more thrilled" to be bringing Lily King’s "beautiful, funny, moving" novel to life. The actor mentioned that it is an "empowering story" that speaks to her as a woman and an artist. She asserted that it is ultimately about coming to know and believe in oneself. Collette stated that this is not always an easy feat, but the most important journey any person can take. It inspires her on so many levels, she noted.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter for 2000’s Erin Brockovich, Susannah Grant, and Sarah Timberman (Masters of Sex) will produce the movie alongside Toni Collette. Topic Studios’ Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman, and Ryan Heller will serve as executive producers. Collette is reuniting with Grant and Timberman after collaborating with them on Netflix limited series, Unbelievable, which earned an Emmy-nomination and won the Peabody Award. She previously ventured with Topic Studios on the Sundance film, Dream Horse, which will be released by Bleecker Street later this year.