Tony Awards 2021: The Best-dressed Celebrities On Red Carpet

From Chrissy Teigen, John legend to actor Adrienne Warren here's a look at the best-dressed stars who stunned at the Tony Awards red carpet 2021

Kriti Nayyar
Adrienne Warren
IMAGE:AP

American actor Adrienne Warren flaunted her cream coloured gown by Miu Miu, making heads turn on the red carpet. 

Beanie Feldstein
IMAGE:AP

Adding a pop of colour was Beanie Feldstein, who paired her Christian Siriano couture with matching heels. One can't miss the eye-grabbing dramatic sleeves. 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
IMAGE:AP

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend stole the show with their respective Ulyana Sergeenko Couture and Gucci attire. 

Celia Rose Gooding
IMAGE:AP

Tony Award 2021 nominee Celia Rose Gooding's maroon red gown, with a gorgeous neckline, surely made everyone swoon over the actor. 

Debra Messing
IMAGE:AP

Debra Messing kept it simple yet stunning with her emerald green Monique Lhuillier gown, which she paired alongside a sparkling necklace and earrings.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson
IMAGE:AP

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson complemented each other in their Celine and Christian Siriano outfits. 

Ali Stroker
IMAGE:AP

Ali Stroker looked an absolute diva in a red velvet gown with minimal accessories and a simple hairdo. 

Andrew Garfield
IMAGE:AP

Former Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield rocked in a tan brown suit with a special sleeve detailing. He matched it with a similar coloured tie and shoes. 

