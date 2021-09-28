Tony Awards 2021: The Best-dressed Celebrities On Red Carpet

Quick links:
American actor Adrienne Warren flaunted her cream coloured gown by Miu Miu, making heads turn on the red carpet.
Adding a pop of colour was Beanie Feldstein, who paired her Christian Siriano couture with matching heels. One can't miss the eye-grabbing dramatic sleeves.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend stole the show with their respective Ulyana Sergeenko Couture and Gucci attire.
Tony Award 2021 nominee Celia Rose Gooding's maroon red gown, with a gorgeous neckline, surely made everyone swoon over the actor.
Debra Messing kept it simple yet stunning with her emerald green Monique Lhuillier gown, which she paired alongside a sparkling necklace and earrings.
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson complemented each other in their Celine and Christian Siriano outfits.
Ali Stroker looked an absolute diva in a red velvet gown with minimal accessories and a simple hairdo.
