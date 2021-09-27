Tony Awards 2021 Winners List: Moulin Rouge! The Musical Wins Big

Quick links:
Image: AP
As the fans were curiously waiting for the winners’ announcement at the 74th Tony Awards, the list of winners recently surfaced online with many prolific artists bagging numerous prizes this year. Mathew Lopez won under the category of Best Play for The Inheritance while Andrew Burnap won for his performance as a leading actor in the same play.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical received numerous awards under several categories. Aaron Tveit emerged as a winner under the Leading Actor category for his role in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Read further ahead to check the complete Tony awards 2021 winners list.
Best Play
"The Inheritance" – Matthew Lopez — Winner
"Grand Horizons" – Bess Wohl
"Sea Wall/A Life" – Simon Stephens and Nick Payne
"Slave Play" – Jeremy O. Harris
"The Sound Inside" – Adam Rapp
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
Andrew Burnap – "The Inheritance" — Winner
Ian Barford – "Linda Vista"
Jake Gyllenhaal – "Sea Wall/A Life"
Tom Hiddleston – "Betrayal"
Tom Sturridge – "Sea Wall/A Life"
Blair Underwood – "A Soldier's Play"
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Mary-Louise Parker – "The Sound Inside" — Winner
Joaquina Kalukango – "Slave Play"
Laura Linney – "My Name Is Lucy Barton"
Audra McDonald – "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune"
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Aaron Tveit – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" — Winner
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Adrienne Warren – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" — Winner
Karen Olivo – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Elizabeth Stanley – "Jagged Little Pill"
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
David Alan Grier – "A Soldier's Play" — Winner
Ato Blankson-Wood – "Slave Play"
James Cusati-Moyer – "Slave Play"
John Benjamin Hickey – "The Inheritance"
Paul Hilton – "The Inheritance"
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Lois Smith – "The Inheritance" — Winner
Jane Alexander – "Grand Horizons"
Chalia La Tour – "Slave Play"
Annie McNamara – "Slave Play"
Cora Vander Broek – "Linda Vista"
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Danny Burstein – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" — Winner
Derek Klena – "Jagged Little Pill"
Sean Allan Krill – "Jagged Little Pill"
Sahr Ngaujah – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Daniel J. Watts – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Lauren Patten – "Jagged Little Pill" — Winner
Kathryn Gallagher – "Jagged Little Pill"
Celia Rose Gooding – "Jagged Little Pill"
Robyn Hurder – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Myra Lucretia Taylor – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"
Best Musical
"Jagged Little Pill"
"Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"
Best Revival of a Play
"A Soldier's Play" — Winner
"Betrayal"
"Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune"
Best Book of a Musical
Diablo Cody – "Jagged Little Pill" — Winner
John Logan – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, and Kees Prins – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"
Best Direction of a Play
Stephen Daldry – "The Inheritance" — Winner
David Cromer – "The Sound Inside"
Kenny Leon – "A Soldier's Play"
Jamie Lloyd – "Betrayal"
Robert O'Hara – "Slave Play"
Best Direction of a Musical
Alex Timbers – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" — Winner
Phyllida Lloyd – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"
Diane Paulus – "Jagged Little Pill"
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics Written for the Theatre)
Christopher Nightingale (music) – "A Christmas Carol" — Winner
Paul Englishby (music) – "The Inheritance"
Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb (music) – "The Rose Tattoo"
Lindsay Jones (music) – "Slave Play"
Daniel Kluger (music) – "The Sound Inside"
Best Choreography
Sonya Tayeh – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" — Winner
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui – "Jagged Little Pill"
Anthony Van Laast – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Rob Howell – "A Christmas Carol" — Winner
Bob Crowley – "The Inheritance"
Soutra Gilmour – "Betrayal"
Derek McLane – "A Soldier's Play"
Clint Ramos – "Slave Play"
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Derek McLane – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" — Winner
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy MacKinnon – "Jagged Little Pill"
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"
Best Costume Design of a Play
Rob Howell – "A Christmas Carol" — Winner
Dede Ayite – "Slave Play"
Dede Ayite – "A Soldier's Play"
Bob Crowley – "The Inheritance"
Clint Ramos – "The Rose Tattoo"
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Catherine Zuber – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" — Winner
Emily Rebholz – "Jagged Little Pill"
Mark Thompson – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Hugh Vanstone – "A Christmas Carol" — Winner
Jiyoun Chang – "Slave Play"
Jon Clark – "The Inheritance"
Heather Gilbert – "The Sound Inside"
Allen Lee Hughes – "A Soldier's Play"
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Justin Townsend – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" — Winner
Bruno Poet – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"
Justin Townsend – "Jagged Little Pill"
Best Sound Design of a Play
Simon Baker – "A Christmas Carol" — Winner
Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid – "The Inheritance"
Lindsay Jones – "Slave Play"
Daniel Kluger – "Sea Wall/A Life"
Daniel Kluger – "The Sound Inside"
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" — Winner
Jonathan Deans – "Jagged Little Pill"
Nevin Steinberg – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"
Best Orchestration
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine, and Justin Levine – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" — Winner
Tom Kitt – "Jagged Little Pill"
Ethan Popp – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"
