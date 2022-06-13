Tony Awards 2022: Indian-American Actor Utkarsh Ambudkar Turns Presenter At Gala Event

Tony Awards 2022 kick-started in style with a bevy of stars coming together to Radio City Music Hall for Broadway's biggest night. For sheer pomp and bombast, this year, the glitziest night promised to be louder and brighter with several celebrities gracing the grey carpet in sartorial picks. Out of all, Indian-origin American actor Utkarsh Ambudkar, all suited up in black, stole the spotlight.

The actor-rapper who is the star of the hit CBS comedy Ghosts turned presenter at the 75th Annual Tony Awards. Ambudkar has been credited with an amazing lineup of films, including Marry Me, tick, tick… BOOM!, Free Guy, Mulan, Brittany Runs, and more that just make him a popular face in the Hollywood industry.

The star who last appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning Freestyle Love Supreme looked heartthrob in a Bode black suit with white detailing. For the gala event this year, the star could be seen wearing a black coat and pants with white embroidery all over. He exuberated charm in a white bow with specs that just left his fans in awe as he walked the grey carpet.



Apart from Utkarsh, stars like Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain, Laurence Fishburne, Sarah Paulson, Tony Shalhoub, Samuel L. Jackson, and Lin-Manuel Miranda are amongst the other award presenters joining the list. The three-hour-long extravaganza also marked performances from the casts of several of this year's awardees, including A Strange Loop, MJ, and Paradise Square among others.

More about Utkarsh Ambudkar

The actor was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and grew up in the suburbs where his parents, who emigrated from India in the 1980s, were research scientists at the National Institutes of Health. From his maternal side, Ambudkar is a descendant of the lawyer and jurist Sir Vembakkam Bhashyam Aiyangar. Some of his upcoming ventures include Steve Buscemi’s The Listener, starring Tessa Thompson, Providence, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lily James, and Knox Goes Away, starring and to be directed by Michael Keaton, and many more.

IMAGE: Instagram/JohntanStyling