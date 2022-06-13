Tony Awards 2022: Jennifer Hudson Bags Coveted EGOT Status After 'A Strange Loop' Win

The 75th annual Tony Awards turned special for actor Jennifer Hudson who officially received her EGOT status with her recent award win. The actor won a Tony Award for her work in A Strange Loop. For the unversed, Tony was the only award that Hudson required to complete her EGOT status, having already won an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar awards in the past.

The actor's big win comes as a co-producer for A Strange Loop which bagged best musical honour during the starry night on June 12. She had previously won an Academy Award for her role in 2007's Dreamgirls. Hudson is also a two-time Grammy Award winner and received her first one for her 2009 self-titled album. For the glitzy event, the star wore an off-shoulder black body con long dress with silver embroidery that just left fans drooling over her looks.

Jennifer Hudson completes EGOT status with Tony Award win

On the other hand, she had even received the Daytime Emmy in 2021, for the animated short Baba Yaga, which was even co-produced by her. According to Variety, only 16 individuals in history had achieved an EGOT in competitive categories ahead of Tony Awards. Hudson is the 17th star to achieve the status with her latest win.

The musical, A Strange Loop entered the ceremony while gathering momentum from rave reviews and an ardent fanbase. The musical led by Michael R. Jackson had landed a total of 11 nominations across all categories, including in L Morgan Lee for best-featured actress in a musical, making Lee the first transgender individual to be nominated for a Tony.

As per the International media outlet, Michael R. Jackson's 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama is a theater meta-journey that traces the journey of a Black gay man. The musical drama revolves around a young Black gay man named Usher who works at a Broadway show and is caught in a self-referential loop of his self-hatred. Apart from the smashing success of A Strange Loop, Hudson has been bankrolling various other projects, along with Marc Platt, Megan Ellison, Don Cheadle, Frank Marshall, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Mindy Kaling, and Billy Porter.

IMAGE: Instagram/IamJhud