Tony Awards 2022: Jessica Chastain To Vanessa, A Look At Best-dressed Stars At Gala Event

Last Updated: 13th June, 2022 11:08 IST

TV Host and influencer Kela Walker looks stunning in this satin green and purple outfit while posing at Tony Awards 2022 grey carpet.

Actor Kara Young grabbed eyeballs at the award ceremony as she walked the grey carpet in a floor length orange gown with dramatic sleeves.

Wearing puzzling colour and fabric combinations, Sarah Paulson turned out to be a show-stopper in her dramatic dress at Tony Awards 2022.

Actor Jessica Chastain looked like a vision to behold in pink satin gown while arriving at the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Tony Awards 2022 marked presence of first-time nominee Uzo Aduba. The 41-year-old star was up for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play at the awards.

Stylish siblings, Paris and Prince Jackson attended the 75th Tony Awards to show support for the Broadway musical based on their father Michael Jackson.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.