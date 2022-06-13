Tony Awards 2022: Jessica Chastain To Vanessa, A Look At Best-dressed Stars At Gala Event

Quick links:
Stylish siblings, Paris and Prince Jackson attended the 75th Tony Awards to show support for the Broadway musical based on their father Michael Jackson.
Tony Awards 2022 marked presence of first-time nominee Uzo Aduba. The 41-year-old star was up for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play at the awards.
High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens looked ravishing in an off-shoulder black gown during the 75th Annual Tony Awards in Manhattan on Sunday.
Actor Jessica Chastain looked like a vision to behold in pink satin gown while arriving at the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Wearing puzzling colour and fabric combinations, Sarah Paulson turned out to be a show-stopper in her dramatic dress at Tony Awards 2022.
Actor Kara Young grabbed eyeballs at the award ceremony as she walked the grey carpet in a floor length orange gown with dramatic sleeves.
