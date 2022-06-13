Quick links:
As the highly-awaited 75th Tony Awards ceremony begins streaming online on CBS and Paramount, the fans are curious to learn more about whether their favourite stars managed to bag an award or not. Ariana DeBose, who recently bagged the Academy Award for her performance in the American musical drama film, West Side Story, hosted the ceremony and gave fans and attendees a wonderful show.
As the winners of Tony Awards 2022 are being announced, check out the winners' list being updated live here -
"Girl From the North Country"
"MJ"
"Mr. Saturday Night"
"Paradise Square"
"Six: The Musical"
"A Strange Loop" — Winner
"Caroline, or Change"
"Company" — Winner
"The Music Man"
"Clyde's"
"Hangmen"
"The Lehman Trilogy" — Winner
"The Minutes"
"Skeleton Crew"
"American Buffalo"
"For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf"
"How I Learned to Drive"
"Take Me Out" — Winner
"Trouble in Mind"
Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan, "Paradise Square"
Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, "Mr. Saturday Night"
Michael R. Jackson, "A Strange Loop" — Winner
Conor McPherson, "Girl From the North Country"
Lynn Nottage, "MJ"
"Six: The Musical," music and lyrics: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss — Winner
"Flying Over Sunset," music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Michael Korie
"Mr. Saturday Night," music by Jason Robert Brown; lyrics by Amanda Green
"Paradise Square," music by Jason Howland and Larry Kirwan; lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare
"A Strange Loop," music and lyrics: Michael R. Jackson
Lileana Blain-Cruz, "The Skin of Our Teeth"
Camille A. Brown, "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf"
Sam Mendes, "The Lehman Trilogy" — Winner
Neil Pepe, "American Buffalo"
Les Waters, "Dana H."
Stephen Brackett, "A Strange Loop"
Marianne Elliott, "Company" — Winner
Conor McPherson, "Girl From the North Country"
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, "Six: The Musical"
Christopher Wheeldon, "MJ"
Simon Russell Beale, "The Lehman Trilogy" — Winner
Adam Godley, "The Lehman Trilogy"
Adrian Lester, "The Lehman Trilogy"
David Morse, "How I Learned to Drive"
Sam Rockwell, "American Buffalo"
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, "Lackawanna Blues"
David Threlfall, "Hangmen"
Gabby Beans, "The Skin of Our Teeth"
LaChanze, "Trouble in Mind"
Ruth Negga, "Macbeth"
Deirdre O'Connell, "Dana. H" — Winner
Mary-Louise Parker, "How I Learned to Drive"
Billy Crystal, "Mr. Saturday Night"
Myles Frost, "MJ" — Winner
Hugh Jackman, "The Music Man"
Rob McClure, "Mrs. Doubtfire"
Jaquel Spivey, "A Strange Loop"
Sharon D Clarke, "Caroline, or Change"
Carmen Cusack, "Flying Over Sunset"
Sutton Foster, "The Music Man"
Joaquina Kalukango, "Paradise Square" — Winner
Mare Winningham, "Girl From the North Country"
Alfie Allen, "Hangmen"
Chuck Cooper, "Trouble in Mind"
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "Take Me Out" — Winner
Ron Cephas Jones, "Clyde's"
Michael Oberholtzer, "Take Me Out"
Jesse Williams, "Take Me Out"
Uzo Aduba, "Clyde's"
Rachel Dratch, "POTUS"
Kenita R. Miller, "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf"
Phylicia Rashad, "Skeleton Crew" — Winner
Julie White, "POTUS"
Kara Young, "Clyde's"
Matt Doyle, "Company" — Winner
Sidney DuPont, "Paradise Square"
Jared Grimes, "Funny Girl"
John-Andrew Morrison, "A Strange Loop"
A.J. Shively, "Paradise Square"
Jeannette Bayardelle, "Girl From the North Country"
Shoshana Bean, "Mr. Saturday Night"
Jayne Houdyshell, "The Music Man"
L Morgan Lee, "A Strange Loop"
Patti LuPone, "Company" — Winner
Jennifer Simard, "Company"
Es Devlin, "The Lehman Trilogy" — Winner
Beowulf Boritt, "POTUS"
Anna Fleischle, "Hangmen"
Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, "Skeleton Crew"
Scott Pask, "American Buffalo"
Adam Rigg, "The Skin of Our Teeth"
Bunny Christie, "Company" — Winner
Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, "Flying Over Sunset"
Arnulfo Maldonado, "A Strange Loop"
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, "MJ"
Allen Moyer, "Paradise Square"
Montana Levi Blanco, "The Skin of Our Teeth" — Winner
Sarafina Bush, "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf"
Jane Greenwood, "Plaza Suite"
Jennifer Moeller, "Clyde's"
Emilio Sosa, "Skeleton Crew"
Gabriella Slade, "Six: The Musical" — Winner
Fly Davis, "Caroline, or Change"
Toni-Leslie James, "Paradise Square"
William Ivey Long, "Diana, the Musical"
Santo Loquasto, "The Music Man"
Paul Tazewell, "MJ"
Jon Clark, "The Lehman Trilogy" — Winner
Joshua Carr, "Hangmen"
Jiyoun Chang, "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf"
Jane Cox, "Macbeth"
Yi Zhao, "The Skin of Our Teeth"
Natasha Katz, "MJ" — Winner
Neil Austin, "Company"
Tim Deiling, "Six: The Musical"
Donald Holder, "Paradise Square"
Bradley King, "Flying Over Sunset"
Jen Schriever, "A Strange Loop"
Mikhail Fiksel, "Dana H." — Winner
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, "The Lehman Trilogy"
Justin Ellington, "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf"
Palmer Hefferan, "The Skin of Our Teeth"
Mikaal Sulaiman, "Macbeth"
Gareth Owen, "MJ" — Winner
Simon Baker, "Girl From the North Country"
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, "Company"
Paul Gatehouse, "Six: The Musical"
Drew Levy, "A Strange Loop"
Christopher Wheeldon, "MJ" — Winner
Camille A. Brown, "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf"
Warren Carlyle, "The Music Man"
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, "Six: The Musical"
Bill T. Jones, "Paradise Square"
Simon Hale, "Girl From the North Country" — Winner
David Cullen, "Company"
Tom Curran, "Six: The Musical"
Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, "MJ"
Charlie Rosen, "A Strange Loop"
