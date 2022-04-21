Tony Awards Introduce ‘no Violence’ Policy Ahead Of Gala Night After Oscars Slap Incident

Will Smith's altercation at Oscars 2022 with comedian Chris Rock has left a great blow to the industry with many condemning the entire incident. After the incident, several stern decisions were taken against the entire incident where the organisers have even barred Will from attending the awards for 10 years. Now, looking at the violence at the awards, the Tony Awards have introduced a new policy.

The new policy is based on how it will handle potential violence during the live show weeks after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. The award show's producers revealed the new procedure which clarifies how they'd handle an individual "in the event of an incident" in a letter to ticket buyers on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tony Awards introduce strict guidelines after Oscars slap incident

For the unversed, this year during the Live show, Chris Rock before presenting the award for the documentary feature made a joke about Jada's bald hairstyle. The statement did not go down well with Smith who walked onto the stage and slapped Rock. "Keep my wife's name out of your mouth," Smith yelled as he returned to his seat, to which Rock replied, "I am going to okay." Moments later, Smith tendered an apology while receiving his maiden Oscar for 'King Richard'.

Tony Awards organisers issued a letter that read, “The Tony Awards has a strict no violence policy. In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be removed from the event immediately.”The show’s new protocol was included among several other standard policies addressing a range of ceremony and gala-related topics, including dress code, seating, and vaccination requirements for the New York event. No additional comment beyond the policy was given in the letter.

Tony Awards are the first known major award show to publicly institute a new no-violence policy following the Oscars, which took place on March 27. This year, the award function is set to take place on June 12, at Radio City Music Hall and will air live on CBS and Paramount+. The complete list of nominees for the 75th annual ceremony will be announced on May 3.

IMAGE: AP