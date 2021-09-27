Tony Awards: 'Moulin Rouge' Best Musical; 'Inheritance' & 'A Soldier’s Play' Tops The Wins

On Sunday night, the Tony Awards honouring the 2019-2020 Broadway season were finally handed out. At the event, Moulin Rouge! The Musical was named best musical, while The Inheritance bagged the best play awards and A Soldier’s Play was named the best revival of a play. The four-hour event, after being delayed a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was hosted by Audra McDonald. Scroll down to know more.

Moulin Rouge! named best musical at the Tony Awards

After multiple delays owing to coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the 74th Tony Awards was held as part of a four-hour event airing across CBS and Paramount+. Host Audra McDonald kicked off the first portion of the show by saying, "We’re a little late, but we are here! It’s wonderful to see half of your beautiful faces. Like every show on Broadway, our audience is vaxxed and masked. Masks have made the re-opening of theatres a reality, after more than 560 nights in the dark. The lights are on and we’re back."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, at the event, David Alan Grier and Danny Burstein bagged the first two awards of the night for best performance by a featured actor in a play for A Soldier’s Play and best performance by a featured actor in a musical for Moulin Rouge! The Musical respectively. Grier ended his speech by saying, "To the other nominees: Tough bananas, I won!"

On the other hand, Burstein highlighted his wife of more than 20 years passing away and fellow Broadway star Rebecca Luker, who died of complications of ALS in December. He expressed gratitude to his co-stars for their support during the time. He said, "You were all there for us,” from expressing their sympathy to bringing bagels. “It meant the world to us, and it’s something I’ll never forget."

Lois Smith earned the best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for The Inheritance, making her the oldest Tony winner of all time. The actor broke the record of Cicely Tyson, who bagged the award at the age of 88. The win also marks Smith's first Tony win for the role.

Mary-Louise Parker bagged the best leading actress in a play for The Sound Inside, while Adrienne Warren was named best leading actress in a musical for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical. The actors paid tribute to their family members in their speeches. Winning the best book of a musical was Diablo Cody for Jagged Little Pill, while Andrew Burnap earned the best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for The Inheritance.

Image: Twitter/@theoldhollywood/inheritance_mov