Tony Awards: 'Moulin Rouge!' Star Danny Burstein Remembers Late Wife Rebecca During Speech

As the actor, Danny Burstein recently won an award at the 2021 Tony Awards ceremony for his performance in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, he shared a heartfelt speech about his late wife while receiving the honour. The actor shared a note of gratitude for the Broadway community for supporting him and his wife, Rebecca Luker and added how it ‘meant the world’ to them.

Danny Burstein talked about his late wife, Rebecca Luker, at the Tony Awards 2021 ceremony, who died from ALS complications in December at the age of 59 just 13 months after receiving her diagnosis in late 2019.

Danny Burstein thanks the Broadway Community for supporting him and his wife

As the actor received a Tony for his stellar performance in Moulin Rouge! The Musical under the category of the best-featured actor in a musical, he stated, “I want to thank all of you because, whether you know it or not, my wife passed away in December of ALS, and you all showed up for us. You were there for us, whether you just sent a note or sent your love, sent your prayers — sent bagels — it meant the world to us, and it's something I'll never forget.” Adding to it, he said, “And I love being an actor on Broadway. Thank you,” as quoted by People.

Danny Burstein earlier spoke about his wife’s death in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and stated how Rebecca was "complicated and serious, insanely beautiful and silly, funny and sexy and strong and stubborn and brilliantly talented". Stating further, he added that she fought so hard and held onto every muscle for as long as her body would allow and despite her body failing so obviously, she was still hopeful. Burstein also mentioned that despite the complications, she was hopeful for some new trial medication to come along and save her life and mentioned that she kept saying, “I see myself growing old, being an old woman. I just know it.” He further talked about how her death came to everyone as a shock while stating that she was progressing so ridiculously fast that it took everyone by surprise.

