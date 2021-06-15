Tony Hale Answers Three Most Googled Questions About Him, Check Out His Responses

Tony Hale is all set for the release of his upcoming film The Mysterious Benedict Society, where he plays the titular character of Mr. Benedict as well as his evil twin – Dr. Curtain. The series is an adaptation of the eponymous 2007 published children’s bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart. The book is about a young orphaned boy Reynie, and three other gifted children who meet Mr. Benedict through a series of intriguing tests and are handed the responsibility of saving the world. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Tony Hale answered three popularly googled questions about him, his favourite book and his recent show.

Hale seemed excited about the questions that are most googled about him. Among ‘the most googled questions about Tony Hale’, was ‘Are Tony Hale and Julia Louis Dreyfus friends?’. To this, he rather promptly responded with an emphatic “YES.” The second question had him crack up with laughter as it said ‘Does Tony Hale have a hand?’ He responded saying “Yes, I have two thankfully.” The third question is somewhat most of his fans often wonder – ‘Was Tony Hale in The Sopranos?’ He revealed, “Yes I played a nurse oncologist RN Collins.”

Just as The Mysterious Benedict Society has been adapted from a book, Hale revealed the one book he would like to see adapted. During the conversation, he said that the one book he would like to see adapted on the big screen and be a part of was Hind’s Feet on High Places by Hannah Hurnard. The book is an allegorical story about a deer called Much-Afraid and his adventures around the forest.

The role of Buster played by Tony Hale in Arrested Development is still remembered fondly by his fans. He has been immortalized for his roles in shows such as Veep, Archibald's Next Big Thing, A Series of Unfortunate Events, among several others. The Mysterious Benedict Society is an eight-episode series follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict, played by Hale, to save the people of the world from “The Emergency,” a global crisis that is created by his twin brother, Dr. Curtain – the antagonist of the story. The series also stars Ryan Hurst, Kristen Schaal, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, MaameYaa Boafo, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler. It will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, June 25.

WATCH THE TRAILER OF THE SHOW HERE

IMAGE: TONY HALE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.