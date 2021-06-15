Tony Hale Reveals The One Book Adaptation That He'd Like To Be Part Of

Tony Hale is all set for the release of his upcoming show The Mysterious Benedict Society, where he plays the titular character of Mr. Benedict. The series is an adaptation of the eponymous book by Trenton Lee Stewart, first published in 2007. The book is about a young orphaned boy Reynie who meets Mr. Benedict through a series of mysterious yet interesting events, which is one Tony Hale’s latest projects. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Tony Hale spoke about his favourite book, and what has been his experience working with Nicole Kidman.

Books being adapted into movies and series has become quite a common phenomenon in the film industry. The Mysterious Benedict Society seems to pack a lot of charm for the audience – especially the younger ones who would have happened to read the book. Just like The Mysterious Benedict Society, Hale was asked if other novel adaptations he would love to be part of as an actor. “That’s a great question. There was this book that I loved when I was younger called Hind’s Feet on High Places by Hannah Hurnard it is an allegory about this little young deer named much afraid that I’d love to see made into something,” he said.

His recent project with Nicole Kidman is also an interesting one. The biographical drama is titled Being the Ricardos, it is a rather unique concept that shows behind-the-scenes lives of the actors who shot I Love Lucy, a cult American TV drama. Hale describes being part of the project as being ‘privileged, “Honestly, I felt incredibly privileged to have a front row seat to watch Nicole and Javier and Aaron Sorkin. It was just a huge privilege just to see them work and what they brought to life. The movie is kind of a behind the scenes look at the week in the life of shooting I love Lucy and it was pretty exciting just to be there.” he said.

Tony Hale has been immortalized for his roles in shows such as Arrested Development, Veep and Archibald's Next Big Thing. The Mysterious Benedict Society is an eight-episode series that follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict, played by Hale, to save the people of the world from “The Emergency,” a global crisis that is created by his twin brother, Dr. Curtain – the antagonist of the story. The series also stars Ryan Hurst, Kristen Schaal, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, MaameYaa Boafo, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler. It will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, June 25.

Watch the trailer of the series here:

IMAGE: TONY HALE'S INSTAGRAM

