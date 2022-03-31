Tony Rock Reacts To Will Smith Slapping His Brother Chris At Oscars; Here's What He Said

Will Smith has been chastised by many after he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Award Ceremony, the same night he won the Academy for his performance in the film King Richard. However, the actor penned an apology to Chris Rock the next day. But Chris's brother Tony Rock thinks that Will Smith's apology for slapping his brother on live television during the Academy Awards is not enough.

Tony Rock replied to a number of questions on Twitter on the situation. One Twitter user asked Tony Rock if he approved the apology, to which Tony replied "No." He also shared a Tweet that urged him to let his brother know that he is a better man than most people think and that even though the scenario was unpleasant, it could have turned out much worse if he hadn't been the adult in the room. Tony asked his fans to see Chris Rock's 2009 documentary "Good Hair," which examines the significance of hair in Black culture.

Be sure to watch 'Good Hair' since the narrative is now changed to all my bro does is disrespect women of color. — Tony Rock (@TONYROCK) March 30, 2022

Will Smith's apology

Smith in his apology stated, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. Would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world."

Will Smith's mother spoke about the event

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after he joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. She is suffering from alopecia, which is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. Carolyn Smith, Will Smith's mother, spoke out about the event on Tuesday, claiming she was surprised to see her son lose his temper on national television while watching the ceremony at home with family. She told ABC Philadelphia station WPVI that Will Smith is a very calm person and that she has never seen him "go off" before. Despite the event, she said that she was proud of him for earning the best actor for his major role in King Richard, where he played the role of Richard Williams, who is the former tennis coach and father of star player Serena Williams.

