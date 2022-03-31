Last Updated:

Tony Rock Reacts To Will Smith Slapping His Brother Chris At Oscars; Here's What He Said

After Will Smith apologises for his actions, Chris Rock's brother Tony Rock thinks that Will Smith's apology for punching him on live TV is not enough.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Chris rock

Image: AP/ @tony_rock/Instagram


Will Smith has been chastised by many after he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Award Ceremony, the same night he won the Academy for his performance in the film King Richard. However, the actor penned an apology to Chris Rock the next day. But Chris's brother Tony Rock thinks that Will Smith's apology for slapping his brother on live television during the Academy Awards is not enough.

Tony Rock replied to a number of questions on Twitter on the situation. One Twitter user asked Tony Rock if he approved the apology, to which Tony replied "No." He also shared a Tweet that urged him to let his brother know that he is a better man than most people think and that even though the scenario was unpleasant, it could have turned out much worse if he hadn't been the adult in the room. Tony asked his fans to see Chris Rock's 2009 documentary "Good Hair," which examines the significance of hair in Black culture.

Will Smith's apology

Smith in his apology stated, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. Would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world."

READ | OJ Simpson weighs in on Will Smith's Oscar slap; says 'I can relate'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Will Smith's mother spoke about the event

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after he joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. She is suffering from alopecia, which is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. Carolyn Smith, Will Smith's mother, spoke out about the event on Tuesday, claiming she was surprised to see her son lose his temper on national television while watching the ceremony at home with family. She told ABC Philadelphia station WPVI that Will Smith is a very calm person and that she has never seen him "go off" before. Despite the event, she said that she was proud of him for earning the best actor for his major role in King Richard, where he played the role of Richard Williams, who is the former tennis coach and father of star player Serena Williams.

READ | Billy Crystal gives cheeky reaction to Will Smith slapping row at Broadway rehearsal show

Image: AP/ @tony_rock/Twitter

READ | After Oscars 2022 feud, old video of Will Smith slapping reporter at red carpet goes viral
READ | Chris Rock makes first public appearance after altercation with Will Smith at Oscars 2022
READ | We would have removed Will Smith in UK after slapping incident: BAFTA organisers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Chris rock, Will Smith, oscars 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND