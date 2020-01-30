Tony Stark-Peter Parker, And Other Mentor-student Relationships In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always followed a tradition of a heroic journey for every Avenger ever. However, alongside the Superhumans, they also have a legacy of a mentor-student relationship. These mentor-student relationships in the MCU are one of the iconic connections of all time. Check out the best five leaner and teacher duos from the Marvel series.

Tony Stark and Peter Parker

The Iron Man and Spiderman relationship were one of the most enjoyed mentor-student relationships of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have always been father-son overtones in Tony Stark and Peter Parker’s relationship. Tony recruited Peter to his Avenger army in Captain America: Civil War. In Avengers: Endgame, Peter had to let his mentor go, which was the saddest moment from the Marvel series.

Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau

Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau shared an amazing mentor-student relationship. Fans were moved to see how much Monica Rambeau looks up to Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. Carol Danvers even let Monica Rambeau choose the colours of her super-suit.

Nick Fury and Steve Rogers

When Captain America came back to senses after being frozen in ice for around 70 years, Nick Fury sympathised with him. Steve Rogers was reintroduced into society and everyone he ever knew was dead. Nick Fury associated him just so he could have a friend in the 21st century.

T’Challa and Zuri

T' Challa loses his father during the bombing attack and misses the mentor figure in his life. However, T’Challa looked to Zuri for guidance in the living world. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler described Zuri’s role as similar to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s role in the original Star Wars trilogy. Zuri also became a sort of surrogate father figure to T’Challa in the same way like Obi-Wan was for Luke Skywalker.

Yinsen & Tony Stark

From being a mentor to being a student, Tony Stark's character has experienced it all. Tony Stark was just another carefree billionaire until he was captured by terrorists and trapped in a cave with Yinsen. It was then when Yinsen turned around Tony's worldview in the opposite direction.

