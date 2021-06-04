'Too Hot To Handle Season 2's Latest Teaser Reveals The Show Will Be Releasing On THIS Day

Too Hot To Handle is one of the most popular reality shows on Netflix. The show released last year and went on to become a huge hit all over the world. Seeing the popularity of the show, it was renewed for a second season and fans had been eagerly waiting to get an update about it for a long time now. The makers of the show recently greeted the audience who were eagerly waiting for the Too Hot To Handle season 2 trailer with a short teaser. The teaser for the highly anticipated upcoming season has confirmed the release date of the show too.

Too Hot To Handle season 2 teaser reveals the release date

Too Hot To Handle season 2 teaser revealed that the show will be releasing on June 23, 2021. The teaser made an announcement that all episodes will not be releasing on the same day. Too Hot To Handle season 2’s first batch of episodes will be released on Wednesday, June 23 with the second and final batch will be dropping on June 30. The long wait for the fans of the show is now finally over as the release date is finally out. The recently released teaser gives a glimpse of the new villa that will be shared by the contestants. In the teaser, it is seen that fans have been demanding the second season of the show for a long time and the wait is now over. Here is a look at the Too Hot to Handle season 2 date announcement teaser.

The makers have not yet revealed who are going to be the contestants in Too Hot To Handle season 2. It is more than likely that the audience will see the return of virtual assistant Laura as the glimpse is already shown in the teaser. To know about the cast members of the show, fans will have to wait for the Too Hot To Handle season 2 trailer.

Who won Too Hot To Handle?

Too Hot To Handle was deemed as the dating show with a twist. The show followed 14 single housemates in their attempt to keep their hands off each other by refraining from any sexual contact for the ultimate prize money of $100,000. The prize was slashed if any contestant broke the rules. In the first season, the final Prize money was $75,000. Notably, Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago won back the $32K that they had lost for the group. They spent an entire night together without touching. This task by Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago meant that everyone in the remaining 10 contestants walked out with $7500 each.

Image: A still from the teaser

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.