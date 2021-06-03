'Too Hot To Handle' Star Francesca Farago Reacts To Patch-up Rumours With Harry Jowsey

Over a year has passed since Too Hot to Handle premiered on Netflix. The reality show which made its first introduction during the early days of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was well received. Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey were two big names to come out of the show, becoming fan favourites as the duo fell in love on the Netflix series. The Too Hot to Handle stars, who called it quits on their relationship in June 2020, are now back on the news as they are being rumoured to be dating each other once again.

Francesca Farago slams rekindling rumours

The Too Hot to Handle stars recently sparked rumours online that they were rekindling their romance. However, Francesca Farago has slammed all rumours regarding this. The 27-year-old model/ YouTuber who was talking on the Domenick Nati Show said she is single and denied all chances of getting back with her former partner. She went on to reveal that the duo was starting to know each other when Harry Jowsey showed disrespect towards her online.

The Netflix star then explained an instance where the 24-year-old Australian reality TV personality chose to stand with a friend instead of defending Farago. The former TV couple has addressed in the past how their breakup had affected them. Francesca Farago revealed that she is now at an age where she doesn’t want to waste any more time and wants to find her “special someone.”

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey’s breakup

Francesca broke the news about her breakup with Harry through a YouTube video. In the video, she said that Harry chose to break up as he couldn’t manage a long-distance relationship. She revealed that she was heartbroken and ended the video by stating that she is single again.

Later in an interview with a news daily, Harry Jowsey blamed some of the things Francesca Farago did while they were in a relationship, as their reason for the breakup. However, he did not elaborate on the issue. He had earlier claimed that he lost many Instagram followers after their split. Harry had later revealed that the split announcement came months after their actual breakup. Harry Jowsey has 3.6 million followers on Instagram while his ex-partner enjoys a following of over 5.3 million.

IMAGE: FRANCESCA FARAGO, HARRY JOWSEY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.