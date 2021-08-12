Top 5 Hollywood News: Robin Williams' Son Zak's Tribute To 'Black Widow' Alternate Ending

Robin Williams' Son Zak Williams Pens Heartfelt Tribute For His 7th Death Anniversary

On the death anniversary of comedian and actor Robin Wiliams, his son Zak Williams penned down a heartfelt note. Robin Williams, who was known for his comedic timing and improvisation, committed suicide in 2014. His son Zak Williams, has since then been vocal about the importance of Mental Health and has also founded an organization called Prepare Your Mind to advocate the importance of Mental Health. Read more

'Black Widow' Alternate Ending; Fans Call THIS Scene A Better Farewell To Natasha Romanoff

MCU's recent movie Black Widow closed the journey of Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff. Johansson's character of spy Natasha Romanoff was first introduced in Iron Man 2 and later went on to become an integral part of the Avengers team. A video of an alternate ending of Black Widow recently surfaced on the web and fans think that it would have been a better way to see off the beloved character of Black Widow. Read more

'Captain Marvel' Sequel 'The Marvels' Begins Production, Brie Larson Announces The News

Marvel Cinematic Universe has begun its much-anticipated phase four in full swing. MCU has a number of movies lined up for release in the coming few years and one of them is the sequel of the 2019 movie Captain Marvel titled The Marvels. The lead actors for the movies Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson have confirmed that the production of the movie slated for the 2022 release has begun. Read more

Tom Hanks' Son Chet Stands By Anti-vaccine Remarks; Insists 'my Immune System Is Good'

Chet Hanks, whose parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first star couples to battle COVID-19 in 2020, recently double-downed his take that the COVID-19 vaccine is not for him. The American actor took to his official Instagram handle and revealed that he is anti-vaccine. Hanks also spoke about his past remarks on the COVID-19 vaccine and asked people who are worried to 'get over' the virus and 'stay inside.' Read more

Kim Kardashian Says Body-Shaming During 1st Pregnancy 'killed Her Self Esteem'

Kim Kardashian says she was body-shamed during her first pregnancy. The reality star recently appeared on Kristen Bell and Monica Padman's podcast titled We Are Supported By and opened up about the scrutiny she faced during her pregnancy with her first child, daughter North West. Kardashian revealed that the experience killed her self esteem. Read more

(Image: AP/ BLACK WIDOW AVENGER TWITTER)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.