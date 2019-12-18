Top Chris Pine Films That Will Get You Excited For His Upcoming Movies

Chris Pine is an American actor who made his film debut as Lord Devereaux in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. He is popularly known for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek’s reboot film series. He is an accomplished actor who has delivered several performances that have received high praise from critics. He is among the most popular contemporary actors in Hollywood. Pine has continued to grow as a versatile actor and he is capable of expanding his filmography into various genres. Let’s take a look at some of his most popular movies:

Star Trek

This was the reboot of the original series which starred Pine as Captain Kirk. Pine was working his way up to the ranks of the elites as an actor before he got his biggest role to date as James T. Kirk in J.J. Abrams' 2009 Star Trek reboot. The actor impressed Star Trek fans everywhere across the world with his charisma, charm, and agility.

Hell or Highwater

This movie falls under the crime-drama genre. After appearing in a number of different genre films, which ranged from science-fiction to action films, Pine got his chance to prove himself as a dramatic actor in 2016's David Mackenzie's drama-thriller Hell or High Water. This is one of Chris’ most acclaimed performances.

Wonder Woman

The character of Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman became widely popular. But what got DC fans even more excited than Wonder Woman’s Eagle Armour Costume in WW84 trailer, is the return of Chris as Steve Trevor. Pine’s sizzling chemistry with Gal Gadot is remarkable and DC fans approve it.

Unstoppable

The characters in the film are doing all they can to stop a freight train from endangering anyone's life. Unstoppable is an entertaining thriller that became popular among fans of the actor. Chris stars as an engineer who does everything in his power to stop an unstoppable train. The movie also received widespread critical acclaim.

