Top Daisy Ridley Movies That You Should Add To Your Watchlist

Daisy Ridley is a popular English actress. Born in Westminster and brought up in Maida Vale, Ridley trained in drama at the Tring Park School for the Performing Arts. She is best known for her role as Rey, the main protagonist in the trilogy of the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas. In 2015, Daisy became a popular celebrity and a household name as well. Apart from Star Wars, there are several popular films of Daisy Ridley. Here are her best movies apart from the Star Wars franchise.

Also read: Daisy Ridley Says She Rejected A Film After Getting 'weird Vibe' From Director

Peter Rabbit

Peter Rabbit is a 2018 American live-action/computer-animated comedy film directed by Will Gluck and written by Rob Lieber and Gluck, based on the stories of Peter Rabbit created by Beatrix Potter. Daisy portrayed the role of Cottontail Rabbit in the film. James Cordon is in the movie as well, in the lead role.

Also read: Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker, Daisy Ridley Discloses What She Took From The Set

Ophelia

Ophelia offers a different point of view and as Hoffman suggests, a lot of Shakespeare fans might have easily revolted against it. That is because it didn’t follow their idea of how the story should have gone. Many fans have also accepted the movie for what it is. Daisy played the role of Ophelia, the lead, in the film.

Murder On Orient Express

As the name suggests, a murder takes place on a train journey, a detective decides to investigate and find the culprit amongst the passengers aboard. In the process, he also learns the true identity of the victim. Daisy plays the role of Mary Debenham. This is also one of her most popular roles after Star Wars.

Star Wars

Daisy is best known for her role as Rey, the main protagonist in the trilogy of the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas. She has now appeared in three Star Wars films and has also worked alongside Mark Hamill. The third installment Star Wars: Rise Of The Skywalker is going to be released on December 20, 2019.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.