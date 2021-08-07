Top Gun 2 Release Date: Why Is Tom Cruise Starrer Getting Delayed? All You Need To Know

One of the highly anticipated films of the year, Top Gun 2, which portrays actor Tom Cruise as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, is pushed to the end of this year. The news of this sequel had created great excitement and speculation among fans, as they were keen to see Cruise play his most spectacular character from the previous 1986 film. The fans, however, will have to wait a little longer, as the film's release date has been shifted due to the ongoing global health crisis.

All you need to know about Top Gun 2

The first sequel to Top Gun was a box office hit. It received huge acclaim from the viewers and became a breakthrough point in Tom Cruise's career. This film helped the Mission Impossible actor to achieve prominence in Hollywood. Now, after 26 years of launching the first part, Hollywood is all set to mesmerize fans with Part 2.

Top gun: Maverick storyline

Tom Cruise will be seen starring as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. The film tells the story of a senior Navvy officer (Tom Cruise) who keeps pushing his promotion forward, but later agrees to train a squad of college graduates for a dangerous mission. The top army aviator will be seen performing some intense action and thrilling sequences. Apart from providing tough training, the Navy officer is also worried about whether his students will return from the mission or not. The shooting of the film was done in China Lake, Lemoore, Los Angeles Naval Air Station, San Diego, and South Lake Tahoe, to name a few.

Why Top Gun 2 is getting delayed?

Top Gun 2 was initially slated for release in July 2019, but the film was postponed after the COVID-19 virus broke out. The film was again scheduled to hit the screens on June 10, 2021, but was postponed to July 10. In view of the ongoing pandemic, the makers of the film have decided to push the film to the last month of the year.

Top Gun 2 release date

According to media reports, this time the film may hit the screens anytime soon between the first week of November and the second week of December. If reports are to be believed, it is also being said that the Top Gun 2 release date is scheduled on Christmas Day this year. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the release of the film.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/TOMCRUISE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.