Top Gun 2 Release Delayed Once Again, Here Is What You Need To Know

Top Gun 2 is one of the most anticipated films this year, which brings back Tom Cruise as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell. The announcement of this sequel had created a lot of excitement and speculations among fans, who have been keen to see Cruise reprise his popular character from the previous instalment, which had released back in 1986. However, it appears that the audience will have to wait for a while longer, as the film has been delayed yet again, as reported by Deadline. More details about this new update have been shared.

Top Gun 2 delayed by four months

The release of Top Gun 2 has been delayed yet again, after having already delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic last year. The film has been pushed four months back and its new release date stands at November 19 this year. It was slated to release in July, but due to unspecified reasons, it has been delayed for a second time. Another one of Tom’s anticipated films Mission Impossible 7 was earlier slated to be released on November 19, but it has been pushed back as well, and will premiere on May 27 next year.

Along with Tom Cruise, the sequel will also feature Val Kilmer, who was also a part of the first instalment. The new instalment, however, will portray Cruise’s character as a teacher. It also has a list of new actors, including Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris. The sequel has been directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is also responsible for the direction of Tron: Legacy. While the trailer focuses on the return of Cruise’s character and the overall theme, a large part of the film’s plot has been kept behind the curtain.

The first instalment of Top Gun became a major hit soon after its release. It gave a strong boost to Tom Cruise’s acting career and put him on the map. Cruise eventually went on to star in other hit films such as A Few Good Men, Jerry Maguire, Knight and Day and also one of his top film franchises, the Mission: Impossible film series.