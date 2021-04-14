Top Gun 2's Release To Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 Face Delay, Announces Paramount

Paramount Pictures has now updated its release date calendar which includes postponements of three highly anticipated films. The production house has also once again delayed the outing of two Tom Cruise-led projects. According to a report by Fox News, the shift in the release dates came after movie theatres in the US began to reopen post being closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the portal, the release dates of 10 Paramount projects have been moved ahead. Viewers who are desperately waiting for the sequel of the 1986 classic film Top Gun, will have to wait for a little while. It is one of the highly anticipated films starring Tom Cruise, whose release date have been pushed to November 19, this year. Initially, Top Gun 2’s release was scheduled to be in the month of July, this year.

Now, Top Gun 2’s release takes the same spot as Mission: Impossible 7’s outing. Mission: Impossible 7 is another action-packed film which is led by Tom Cruise. Initially, the movie was scheduled for a release on November 19. However, after the shuffle and as per the latest development the film will hit the cinema theatres on May 27, 2022. This has indirectly affected the release of Mission: Impossible 8 as well. From November 4, 2022, the subsequent film has jumped for a release scheduled on July 7, 2023.

Apart from this, Snake Eyes, a spin-off movie featuring Henry Golding became the only film that has received an early release in the new calendar of the production house. The release has been moved up three months. The GI Joe spin-off was supposed to hit the theatres in October, but now it will release on July 23.

Chris Pine starrer Dungeons & Dragons has been delayed nearly an entire year, from May 27, 2022, to March 3, 2023. In their new release date calendar, the production house has also attached the announcement of four new movies. The list includes a Stark Trek film, a Bee Gees movie, the Shrinking of Treehorn and a yet-untitled flick starring Rey Reynolds and John Krasinski. Apart from this, Jackass’ release has also witnessed a slight shift from September 3 to October 22.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Top Gun 2 & Mission: Impossible 7 trailer)