'Top Gun: Maverick' Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Cruise's Film Sees Bleak Growth

Top Cruise's latest outing Top Gun: Maverick opened up to extremely low numbers on its first day at the Indian Box office, despite garnering widespread attention before its release. It started off by minting Rs 2 crore on Friday, while the second day saw the total collections rising to Rs 4.75 crore, according to reports.

While there's a decent jump in overall numbers, Top Gun: Maverick continues to face intense competition from Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's recent blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Tom Cruise starrer, however, continues to spread its charm globally, with reports stating it has minted $65 million internationally since its release.

Top Gun Maverick box office collection Day 2

The film earned Rs 4.75 crore in 2 days in India as it continues its success streak globally. Entertainment industry tracker-trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter handle and mentioned, "#TopGunMaverick $65 Million International Box office.. From Wed to Friday.. Including North America, WW - $115 Million.. (sic)"

The film is expected to cross the Rs 5 crore mark or even higher on Sunday. Meanwhile, the latest horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, entered the Rs 100 crore club on the ninth day of its theatrical run. The total collections of the film stand at ₹ 108.97 Cr.

Meanwhile, Box Office India, in its report mentioned how Top Gun Maverick hasn't done well in terms of its collections which also include the Imax paid previews. They stated, "The original film Top Gun was a huge BLOCKBUSTER in the US when released in 1986 was a damp squib in India when released in 1987 (sic)."

More about Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick

The Joseph Kosinski directorial follows Maverick, who's forced to teach a new generation of fighter pilots, which includes Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, the son of his best friend and pilot Goose. It also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer in pivotal roles.

Ahead of its release, Tom Cruise penned a special message for all his fans. He wrote, "36 years after the first film, #TopGun: Maverick is finally here. We made it for the big screen. And we made it for you, the fans. I hope you enjoy the ride this weekend."

