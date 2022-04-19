‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cast Reveals How Tom Cruise Trained Them For Thrilling Flight Scenes

As 1986's Top Gun was a massive hit among the audience, the makers are now gearing up for the release of the sequel to the film, titled Top Gun: Maverick. While the fans eagerly await the release of the film, the cast members recently opened up about their experience working in the film with Tom Cruise and revealed how he prepared them for the thrilling flight scenes in the film.

Tom Cruise is among the notable American actors who is also one of the highest-paid actors in the world. He has garnered numerous awards and accolades for his iconic performances in movies. His performance in the 1986 American action drama film, Top Gun received critical acclaim and even received amazing reviews from the fans.

Top Gun: Maverick cast gets candid about shooting the film

Paramount Pictures recently took to their official YouTube handle and shared a video clip depicting behind the scene glimpses from their highly-awaited movie, Top Gun: Maverick. The video also depicted the cast members opening up about working in the film together along with Tom Cruise and revealing how he wasn't ready for a sequel until they had a special story worthy of a sequel.

The other cast members further shed light on how they had to take three months of flight and water survival training along with the lessons on how to direct themselves while sitting in flying jets with the camera setup. "It's definitely the most amazing thing I've ever done. All the training 100 percent prepared us," stated Jay Ellis, who plays the role of Lieutenant Reuben "Payback" Fitch in the film.

On the other hand, Monica Barbaro, who plays Lieutenant Natasha "Phoenix" Trace exclaimed how it still blows her mind thinking that they actually did it. The clip also depicted other stars namely Ellis, Barbaro, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and more going through an intense training session. Moreover, Tom Cruise expressed his reaction to the performance of the team and stated, "I'm very proud of what we all accomplished. Each one of them is extraordinary."

Top Gun: Maverick Cast

The popular cast of the film includes actors namely Tom Cruise as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, Miles Teller as Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Cyclone, Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin, Lewis Pullman as Lieutenant Bob Floyd, Charles Parnell as Rear Admiral Warlock, Jay Ellis as Lieutenant Reuben "Payback" Fitch, Bashir Salahuddin as Coleman among others. The release date of the film was delayed due to the pandemic and the makers are yet to reveal the new dates.

Image: Instagram/@topgunmovie