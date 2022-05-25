'Top Gun: Maverick': Jennifer Connelly Praises Tom Cruise; Calls Him 'extraordinary Actor'

Touted as one of the highly anticipated films of the year, the Tom Cruise starrer film Top Gun: Maverick will hit the theatres on May 27, 2022. The film is a sequel to 1986's Top Gun. It will see Tom Cruise reprising his role as Lt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell from the first part that was released 36 years ago.

As the release date of the highly talked about film is inching closer, there is a massive buzz around the project. Recently, Jennifer Connelly who will be seen essaying the role of Penny Benjamin, Maverick's new love interest in the actioner, opened up on his co-star Tom Cruise and called him 'an extraordinary actor.'

Jennifer Connelly calls her co-star Tom Cruise an 'extraordinary actor'

In a recent interaction with People on Monday at a screening of her new action film in New York City, Jennifer Connelly showered praises on her fellow Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise. The Oscar award winner actor first began by talking about the Cannes Film Festival 2022, where Top Gun: Maverick had its premiere. She described it as an "epic" and "such a great" event and revealed that it was an "honour" to be a part of it.

Further talking about the tribute paid to Tom Cruise's career at the film festival, the actor said it was "a beautiful tribute to Tom and his career."She then lauded her fellow co-actor and said -

"The reel at the beginning of the film, it was so impressive and so moving and he's really an extraordinary actor, so that was really beautiful, and was beautiful to see the acknowledgement, and watch him see it."

Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly at Cannes 2022

The lead actors attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick at Cannes 2022. For the big event, Tom Cruise was seen wearing a blue suit, his co-actor Jennifer Connelly on the other hand dazzled in a pinafore dress designed by Louis Vuitton. For the unversed, Tom Crusie and his team received a 5-minute standing ovation at the prestigious event. Moreover, the actor was also honoured with the Palme D’Or Award. The festival’s president Pierre Lescure surprised those gathered at the event and presented the honorary Palme d’Or award to Tom Cruise.

Image: Twitter/@Festival_Cannes