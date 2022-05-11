Top Gun: Maverick Maker Reveals Why Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan Are Not In Tom Cruise Starrer

Touted to be one of the highly anticipated films of the year, Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick will hit the theatres on May 27, 2022. The film is a sequel to 1986's Top Gun and will star Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer with Cruise and Kilmer reprising their roles from the first film, but Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan will not show up in the film's sequel and recently director Joseph Kosinski disclosed the reason behind it.

Top Gun: Maverick: Director reveals why Kelly McGillis & Meg Ryan are not in the sequel

In a recent chat with Insider, as quoted by ET Canada, director Joseph Kosinski opened up about why Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan are not showing up in the film sequel of Top Gun: Maverick.

He said, "Those weren’t stories that we were throwing around", adding that he didn't want every storyline to always turn back and look backwards as according to him, having the added spice of new characters was an important element in the film.

Earlier, in 2019, McGillis revealed the reason behind why she was not approached to reprise her role. She stated, "I’m old, and I’m fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is. And that is not what that whole scene is about." But, fans can't wait to watch Tom Cruise as their favourite character Pete "Maverick" Mitchell from the 1986 drama.

Watch the trailer here:

More on Top Gun: Maverick

The official synopsis of the film reads, "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late friend. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Directed by Joe Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first movie with the late American film producer, Don Simpson, also produced the upcoming film with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

Image: Instagram/@navytopgun