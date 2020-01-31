Top Gun: Maverick | Meet The New Characters Of The Much-awaited Sequel

Top Gun: Maverick is an upcoming American movie, which is directed by Joseph Kosinski. The movie is the continuation of the 1986s' hit Top Gun. The development of this film began in 2010 when Paramount Pictures offered Jerry Bruckheimer and Tony Scott to make a sequel to Top Gun. It was eventually written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.

The movie will star Tom as a Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, who is a fight instructor. The film will star numerous new faces like Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, Glen Powell as Hangman, Monica Barbaro as Phoenix, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Jay Ellis as Payback. Maverick is scheduled to release in the United States on June 26, 2020, by Paramount Pictures. Have a look at the all-new characters of the movie below:

Meet the new characters of Top Gun Maverick

Miles Teller

Miles Teller will play Bradley 'Rooster' in Top Gun: Maverick. From the teaser, it seems that he is playing the son of Anthony Edwards' Goose. Miles Teller's Bradley "Rooster”, is seen sporting a mustache, similar to his dad. After playing a youngster in the first Top Gun movie, he will rejoin as a grown-up in Maverick.

Read: Angelina Jolie's Shocking NET WORTH After Spending 27 Years In Hollywood; Details Inside

Glen Powell

Glen Powell joins the cast as 'Hangman'. He will be one of the young pilot trainees that Tom Cruise's Pete Mitchell supervises in the film.

Read: Dead Poets Society' And Other Hollywood Films That Will Make You Contemplate Life

Monic

Monica Barbaro plays a pilot trainee named 'Phoenix'. She was seen on the shows like Lethal Weapon and Stumptown. She is also said to be Teller’s love interest in the movie.

Read: 'The Intern', 'Rambo' And Other Hollywood Movies To Be Remade In Bollywood

Lewis Pullman

Lewis Pullman will be playing 'Bob' in Top Gun: Maverick. He was previously seen working with co-star Jon Hamm in another popular project. He is the son of actor Bill Pullman.

Read: We Can Shoot Same Sequences, Just Lack In Budget: Rohit Shetty On Hollywood Action Films

Jay Ellis

Jay Ellis' will be seen in the role of 'Payback'. Jay Ellis is another new face that is getting a promising opportunity in the movie. Last year, Jay Ellis said to a daily that Top Gun: Maverick will "blow people’s mind". He will appear as an antagonist opposite Tom in the movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.