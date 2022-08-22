'Top Gun: Maverick' Producer Explains How Tom Cruise Sequel Outperformed Marvel, DC Films

Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer opened up on why the sequel surpassed comic-book films from Marvel and DC. The film, starring Tom Cruise in the titular role, recently toppled Avengers: Infinity War at the box office. In addition to receiving critical acclaim, Avengers: Infinity War also performed well at the box office, bringing in $678 million in the United States alone.

However, Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick, which has US earnings of $679 million and is the 6th-highest-grossing movie, has now surpassed that sum.

Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer opens up on film's success

In a conversation with EW, Bruckheimer opened up about the same and discussed the success of Top Gun: Maverick in relation to comic-book films from Marvel and DC, He stated that the audience has been seeing so much CGI (Computer Oriented Imagery) over the years and it's not a bad thing. He continued saying that it feels nice to see the 'real deel' and Maverick is all about that.

The producer said, "The audiences love the Marvel, they love the DC stuff. They're beautifully made by really talented people. Sometimes you want to see something that's real, and that's what Top Gun gave us… These aviators are out there protecting our country right now, flying around the world, and you're taking a ride with them. You're seeing what they do, you're seeing what their life is like, and the trials and tribulations that they have to go through. You're actually experiencing it with our actors."

As per Variety, recently, Top Gun: Maverick surpassed Titanic as the studio’s biggest film in its 110-year history. As per the report, the Tom Cruise-starrer sold a similar number of tickets overseas as it has domestically, with the film’s international tally standing at $690 million. The sequel to 1986's Top Gun, which hasn't been released in China or Russia, has earned $1.3 billion so far, the report added.

Directed by Joe Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren. Since its release, the film has outperformed heavyweights like The Batman and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Image: Instagram/@Avengers Infinity war/@TopGunMovie