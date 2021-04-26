Top Gun Maverick Writer-producer Christopher McQuarrie Calls It His "best Film" Yet

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the highly anticipated films of this year, getting set to carry forward the story of its previous installment. While the trailer of this sequel has been released a while back, not much has been revealed about its story. However, Christopher McQuarrie, who is one of the producers and writers of this film, has recently opened up about his experience working for this film. He has also shared that he has seen the final cut of this film and heaped praises on it in his recent tweet.

Christopher McQuarrie calls Top Gun: Maverick the “best film”

Film personalities often have Q&A sessions on social media with their fans and share details about their upcoming projects. Christopher was recently asked by fans about how many times has he seen the final version of the new Top Gun film, to which he replied by saying that he had “lost count” at that point. He called it “the best film” that he has “been a part of”, and also expressed his excitement for bringing the film on the screen for the audience.

@chrismcquarrie have you seen the final cut of Top Gun Maverick. If yes, how do you feel about it ? — Priyankakefan (@priyankakefan) April 24, 2021

I’ve lost count of how many times. The best film I’ve been a part of. I cannot wait to see it unleashed on an audience. https://t.co/G2WHD9Axum — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) April 24, 2021

He was also asked several questions about another Tom Cruise-starrer that he is a part of as well. Netizens quizzed him about the past as well as the future Mission Impossible films. One of the fans inquired about how long it had taken to prepare for the action sequences in Mission Impossible: Fallout. He replied by saying that the sequence had taken more than a year, which included the scenes that had not made it into the final cut. Top Gun: Maverick has currently been given the release date of November 19, having delayed multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic.

Well over a year. The behind the scenes reel is its own little movie and we didn’t even include the fire. https://t.co/ftBBUqgj71 — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) April 24, 2021

Christopher will be seen as the writer-director of Mission Impossible 7, having directed the previous two installments of this popular film series. He has also worked in several other popular films during the course of his career. These include The Usual Suspects, The Tourist, Jack Reacher, Edge of Tomorrow and many more. He has also worked in a handful of TV shows quite early in his career.