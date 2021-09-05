Top Gun: Maverick's Script Copy Retrieved From Tom Cruise’s Bodyguard's Stolen BMW

With the postponement of its release date, Tom Cruise's highly awaited actioner Top Gun: Maverick is facing numerous setbacks. As reported earlier, the actor's bodyguard's BMW was stolen in Birmingham while filming his forthcoming movie- the seventh instalment of Mission Impossible. The car contained one of the copies in the world of Top Gun: Maverick's scripts. Read on to know the latest development in the news.

Tom Cruise Stolen Car and script recovered

According to a report from The Sun, the car and the script of the upcoming movie have been successfully recovered by the police. A source told the newspaper that the movie was facing several challenges ahead of its release, however, the end of the rocky road is finally in sight. The source also revealed that filmmakers were concerned about the copy being leaked which would have caused another postponement to the release date on top of the COVID-induced delays.

The team also changed their game plan in handling the exclusive script to avoid a similar hiccup. The statement read, ''The only copies outside the studio vaults have now been assigned their own security when they are transported.'' The tabloid also obtained video footage of Tom Cruise's bodyguard's BMW being dumped in Smethwick, at 9.13 am. The investigation of the stolen car is still underway, according to a report from Metro.co.uk.

For the unversed, Tom Cruise was stationed in Birmingham where his bodyguard's £100,000 BMW X7 was stolen from Church Street, Birmingham on August 24, as reported by Metro.co.uk. Along with Top Gun: Maverick's script, the car also contained Tom Cruise's thousands of pounds of luggage. The stolen car was reported to the West Midlands Police.

More on Top Gun: Maverick

Sequel to 1986's Top Gun, the movie is receiving delays since its planned original release in 2019. According to CNet, the release date is now postponed to May 2022. Originally scheduled to be released earlier, the date was bumped up to avoid a major clash at the box office of Tom Cruise's other highly anticipated actioner Mission Impossible 7. The cast of the movie consists of a list of talented actors with the likes of Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. Cruise and Kilmer reprise their roles from the first film.

IMAGE- TOP GUN INSTAGRAM