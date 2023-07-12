Last Updated:

Top Hollywood Box Office Openers In India Ahead Of Mission Impossible 7, Oppenheimer

1/10
Ahead of Oppenheimer release, take a look at Top Hollywood Grossers at the Indian box office. James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water tops the list with ₹378 cr lifetime collection. 

2/10
On number 2 is Avengers: Endgame. The multi-starrer concluded the 3rd phase of Marvel and grossed ₹373 cr in India. 

3/10
Avengers: Endgame's prequel Avengers: Infinity War is not far behind. The film, released in 2018, collected ₹227 cr at Indian box office. 

4/10
Spider-Man - No Way Home featured the three Spider-Men including Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Toby Maguire. The film grossed ₹218 cr. 

5/10
Jon Favreau's The Jungle Book made its theatrical debut in 2016. Since then, the film has crossed the mark of ₹188 cr in India.  

6/10
The Lion King followed the story of a young lion prince, Simba, and made ₹158 cr at the Indian box office. 

7/10
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness bagged the number 7 spot with a collection of ₹130 cr in India. 

8/10
Fast X made the cut at number 8 with ₹108.83 cr box office collection in India. 

9/10
Fast X was closely followed by one of the other films from the franchise, Fast & Furious 7, which grossed ₹108 cr in India. 

10/10
Securing the last position on the Top 10, Thor: Love And Thunder collected ₹101 cr. 

