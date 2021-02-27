Top Insta Posts Of The Week: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Release Date, Kim K's Pic & More

There has been a bunch of interesting news related to Hollywood celebs doing the rounds on social media this past week. Some of the news that created a lot of buzz on the internet include Spider Man 3 release date, Renee Gracie and Kim Kardashian. Let’s have a look at the top 10 Instagram posts of Hollywood that made headlines this week.

Top 10 Instagram Posts of the Week

1. Spider Man 3 release date

With the movie being under production for quite some time now Marvel fans were excited when news about the release of the new Spider-man 3 movie titled Spider-Man: Now Way Home was announced. The movie is set to release on December 17, 2021.

2. Renee Gracie's Instagram account banned

Renee Gracie was banned from Instagram for posting revealing pictures of herself. Even then the celeb managed to become Australia's biggest star on the only fans website. The adult star in an interview with Alexis Carey shared that she is now making more than $25000 per week by posting content on her only fans account.

3. Kim Kardashian's shares a glammed up pic

Even though Kim Kardashian is in the middle of a messy divorce with her soon to be ex-husband Kanye West, she still managed to raise the heat on Instagram by posting a raunchy photo of herself for her brand Skims. The picture has managed to gain more than 4 million likes, so far.

4. Dwayne Johnson pranks his daughter

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to post a picture of his youngest daughter's priceless reaction when he tricked her into believing that her father is actually a 250 million years old dinosaur. Dwayne's fans and fellow celebs found the post hilarious and shared their amusement in the actor's comment section.

5. Kendall Jenner faces backlash over tequila brand

Kendall Jenner was accused of exploiting the Mexican culture after she shared the news of launching her own tequila brand 818. The model was dragged by the netizens claiming that with celebs taking over the tequila market many of the local Mexican tequila owners will go jobless.

6. Jack Fincham dragged for buying a dog with cropped ears

Love Island star Jack Fincham faced a lot of criticism from the internet after he posted a picture with his dog that had cropped years. Many users took to his Instagram comment section to school him on how cropping a dogs' ear is illegal and it is sad when celebrities endorse such things.

7. Billie Eilish's new documentary out

Billie Eilish's new documentary The World's a Little Blurry premiered on Apple Tv this week and gave a candid look into the popstar's personal and professional life. The singer took to Instagram to share the release of her new documentary which has shown a side of Billie that nobody else has ever seen.

8. Khloe Kardashian's engagement rumours

Khloe Kardashian sparked engagement rumours when she posted a picture on Instagram of a huge diamond ring on her finger. The picture led to her fans speculating whether she is again engaged to her ex Tristan Thompson. However, Khloe cleared the air and explained that the ring is hers and has been in her possession for a long time and Tristan has nothing to do with it.

9. Selena Gomez is a BTS fan

Selena Gomez mentions that she loves @BTS_twt on a recent Instagram Livepic.twitter.com/nKlUQRkVh7 — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) February 22, 2021

Selena Gomez admitted that she is a part of the BTS army in an Instagram live session and stated that she is a big fan of the K-pop band by saying, "I love BTS."

10. Demi Lovato's post leads to a heated debate

Demi Lovato recently reposted a post on Instagram that was along the lines of how gender reveal parties are transphobic. Her post, split her fans right in the middle with some standing by her side while the other half, flooded her comment section saying that they do not agree with the post and Demi is being insensitive.

