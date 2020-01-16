Top Jonathan Pryce Performances That You Must Check Out

Jonathan Pryce is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood today. His portrayal of Pope Francis in Netflix's The Two Popes earned him his first Academy Award nomination. In his entire career, Pryce has been a part of many big-budgeted hit films including Evita, Tomorrow Never Dies, and Pirates of the Caribbean. He also gained a huge amount of popularity during his stint on HBO’s superhit fantasy series Game Of Thrones.

Best performances of Jonathan Pryce

1. Game of Thrones (2015–16)

Jonathan Pryce featured in the iconic fantasy series during its fifth season. He portrayed the role of the High Sparrow, a spiritual leader. His character gained huge popularity due to its mysterious nature and the refreshingly new approach to the plot. There have been rumours that he was offered a role in the show during its first season but Jonathan Pryce turned it down but gave in when he was offered the role of the High Sparrow.

2. Brazil (1985)

Jonathan Pryce’s role in Brazil was written keeping him in mind by the makers. The character of Sam Lowry that Pryce portrayed in the film was originally intended to be in the twenties. But it was later changed to the thirties so that the then 37-year old Pryce could play the part. The cult classic has been praised for its ideas revolving around satire and fantasy.

3. Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

Glengarry Glen Ross followed the story of four salesmen and they become restless when their boss sends in a person to motivate them. The film was an on-screen adaptation of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. The film was considered a cult classic by many critics. It garnered positive response for its power-packed script and cast including Jonathan Pryce who played one of the lead actors in the film.

