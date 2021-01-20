Tori Bates And Bobby Smith Gear Up To Welcome Their Third Baby; Reveals Gender & Name

Popular TV personality Tori Bates is all set to welcome her third child with husband Bobby Smith. The couple first broke this news to Romper on Tuesday, that is January 19. While announcing the news, Tori said that life has been crazy fun with their two little boys, and their hearts are so thrilled to inform that God has given them a beautiful baby girl. Recently, sharing the same with her Instagram family, Tori shared a picture-post along with a lengthy caption. In the photos, Tori Bates and Bobby Smith were seen posing with their babies.

Tori Bates is pregnant

Interestingly, in the brief caption, the 25-year-old actor revealed that the couple is expecting a daughter and they will name her Charlotte Raine. "It has been such a joy watching Kade and Kolter's sweet little friendship grow, and we are just over the moon to think about how perfectly Charlotte will fit in with them. God has given us such incredible opportunity and blessing to bring up these little ones in a way that honors Him, and the potential that they will have to be a light to the world around them is amazing", read an excerpt of her caption.

As soon as she shared the news of the arrival of her third baby on social media, her fans, friends and relatives flooded the comments section with congratulatory notes. Tori's younger sister Carline wrote, "Soooo excited for y'all! We can’t wait to meet little Charlotte!" while Josie Balka asserted, "June can’t come soon enough", along with heart-eye and red-heart emojis. Tori's another sister Whitney Bates also dropped a note in the comments box, which read, "Sooo happy for you guys!! these pics are stunning!! love you guys and can’t wait till June to meet her!!!".

The Bringing Up Bates star's pregnancy news comes 10 months after she gave birth to their second child, son Kolter Gray, on March 25. The couple also shares 2-year-old son Kade, whom they welcomed in November 2018. As per Tori Bates' Instagram post, their baby girl will arrive by June 2021.

