Tori Spelling Says Her 'kids Sleep In Her Bed' As She Talks About McDermott And Their Bond

There were a lot of rumours that were doing the rounds about Tori Spelling and her marriage with Dean McDermott. If some were to be believed, the duo, who share kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau, were going to break up. However, Tori opened up about her marriage and her relationship with her kids after she appeared as a guest on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

Tori Spelling's children are sleeping with her

Lewis was quick to ask her about the speculations that there are problems at her home. Replying to him, she said that she's of course not going to tell him what’s really going on. Jeff then asked her if whether or not Dean McDermott and her are sleeping in the same bed.

While the Mother, May I Sleep with Danger actor remained tight-lipped about the marriage, she, in turn, spoke about sleeping with her kids in her bed. She mentioned that right now, her kids and dogs sleep in her bed while continuing that McDermott is sleeping in their house, in the guest room, later clarifying that he’s in a room.

Spelling mentioned that her kids have been sleeping with her since McDermott was away for six months while filming in another country and hence, they all stayed with her, she said, while continuing that she currently has four in the bedroom with her who have to go back to their rooms.

This year in May, Tori had given a glimpse of how she celebrated Mother's Day with her five children. Sharing her emotions, she said that they enjoyed going poolside with the best ocean views. She went on to call the brunch 'unbelievable' and added that the hotel where they were was the perfect blend of kid-friendly and adult chic.

"Grateful for my babies. Being a mother is a privilege, not a right. And, I appreciate my kiddos every day for being given this role of guide for them during this journey. I love my step baby and all my belly babies... and, fur and flock babies! Happy mothers day to all the unbelievable mothers out there! xoxo," she had penned. Tori Spelling's husband was missing from the frame.

IMAGE: TORI SPELLING'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.