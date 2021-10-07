'Tormented' Star Juli Redding Passes Away At 85

Known for films like Tormented and Mission in Morocco, veteran star Juli Reding, passed away in Springfield, Missouri, on September 16, as reported by Deadline. She was 85.

Reding appeared in more than 20 films and TV shows between the 1950s and 80s. She was best known for her role in 1960 Bert I. Gordon's horror film Tormented. In the film, she is portrayed as Vi Mason, the ex-girlfriend of a jazz musician (Richard Carlson), who comes back to threaten and blackmail him as a ghostly apparition.

Reding was born on November 28, 1935, in Quanah, Texas. She was one of the seven children of Roy Redding, who was a manufacturer, and her mother was a teacher. She graduated from Branson High School in Missouri and later joined Southwest Missouri State University before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

In 1957, the blonde starlet and model was voted as Miss Hollywood stars, and in the mid-50s, she won at the 'Mermaid at Marineland' contest. She also made it to the cover of Scamp, Escapade, Foto-rama, Fling, Vagabond, and Vue.

Back in the 1950s, Reding had signed a multi-film contract with Warner Bros, and made her appearance in films such as Helen Morgan’s story, Vice raid, Cowboy, Darby Rangers, Why must I die?, and Mission in Morocco. Over the years, she also made numerous appearances as a guest on several series including 77 Sunset Strip, Mr. Adams and Eve, Enclose, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, Sea Hunt, Branded, Dr. Kildaire, Burke’s Law, Murder, and Great Valley.

At varying phases in her life, Reding claimed honorary titles, including Ms. Los Angeles Dodger, Ms. Los Angeles Press Club, and Ms. US Air Force.

On the personal front, the actress got married to financial consultant Herbert L. Hutner in 1969. After his death, she married attorney Reese Taylor, Jr in August 1962. Later, she divorced him and married Mr. West. According to Deadline, the actor is survived by his son Christopher D. Taylor and his grandson Christopher H. Taylor, his sister Judy Siebert and his stepchildren Lynn Colwell and Jeffrey J. Hutner, along with nieces and nephews.

Meanwhile, no public memorial service has been held for the late actor. Her family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations to be made in her memory to foundations like Help Give Hope, Harmony House, or the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.

