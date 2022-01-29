Tory Lanez Supports Chris Brown After Rape Allegations Emerge; 'Let The GOAT Be The GOAT'

Chris Brown has received support from fellow musician Tory Lanez after being accused of sexual assault. A woman has alleged that the former drugged and raped her on a yacht in December 2020. She is suing the singer-rapper for $20 million while sharing that she feared for her career and life.

As soon as the allegations surfaced, Tory Lanez put out a message of support for Chris Brown. The singer-music producer stated that the latter was always 'good' to people around him. He reiterated the statement from Chris, on such allegations coming up when he was about to release new music.

Tory Lanez supports Chris Brown after sexual assault allegations

In a statement on his Instagram stories, Tory wrote that they really need to leave his 'dawg' alone, 'Just let him be great".

He added that every time Chris Brown got something 'good' or had an album rollout, someone with a 'fake s**t' would come up to 'drag him down.' "I've literally never seen the man be nothing but nice' to his fans and peers, he added.

'Let the goat be the goat,' his message concluded.

Chris Brown accused of sexual assault

A woman named Jane Doe, as per a report on Insider has filed a lawsuit against Chris Brown alleging that he drugged and raped her on a yatch docked in Miami, Florida. She claimed that she was invited by Chris Brown to rapper Diddy's residence, while she was talking to a male friend of hers.

In her statement, she claimed that Brown offered her a drink and following a second drink, she felt "a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness" and started to feel "disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep".

She claimed the Look at Me Now star then raped her in the bedroom, also ignoring her pleas to stop it. She alleged that he texted her the next day and said that he was 'faded' and also 'demanded' that she take an emergency contraceptive.

Chris Brown issues cryptic note after sexual assault allegations

Chris Brown, without mentioning the case, termed it as a 'pattern' that people came up with such things whenever was coming up with new music.