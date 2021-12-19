Tovino Thomas Tests Supernatural Abilities Against The Great Khali In 'Minnal Murali' Clip

After keeping fans on their toes for a prolonged period, makers of the upcoming highly-anticipated Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali treated fans with a new clip. The film, helmed by Basil Joseph of Godha fame, stars Tovino Thomas as a tailor named Jaison who turns Minnal Murali after gaining superpower from being struck by lightning. The new video shows Tovino trying to identify his new powers with super wrestle, Khali.

Minnal Murali, which has been set in the backdrops of a Kerala village in the 90s, revolves around the saga of a common man who attains superhuman abilities after being hit by lightning. Tovino Thomas will portray a less-addressed character of a superhero. Not just in Malayalam, but the film will be streamed on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English on December 24.

Minnal Murali makers share a new video from the upcoming film

The clip shows Minnal Murali trying to deal with his newfound powers by taking on famous wrestler The Great Khali with help from his nephew. The scene has a very Shazam-like feel with a fun montage set to peppy music. The video also shows a judge who takes notes as he witnesses Minnal Murali’s powers being demonstrated. Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew have penned the script. Aju Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Baiju Santhosh, Bijukuttan, and Guru Somasundaram also star.

The film, which was set to release in theatres in late-2020, was postponed multiple times owing to the COVID pandemic. Later in September 2021, the creators announced the theatrical release of the film on December 24, 2021, directly through Netflix. Earlier in an interview with ANI, Tovino had said, "I've been attached and committed to the character of Minnal Murali from the very beginning. I spent all my time communicating with my director to ensure the best possible outcome and immense amounts of work went into creating Minnal Murali. I've learned a lot and I'm grateful that during these strange times, people can still appreciate cinema from the comfort of their homes through Netflix. I hope everyone who watches the film loves Minnal Murali just as much as I do." The trailer of the movie Minnal Murali was drooped by the makers on October 28 and features Tovino Thomas as an ordinary man turned superhero.

IMAGE: Twitter/@LetsOTT/@ttovino