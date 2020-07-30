Tracy Morgan And Megan Wollover Announce Separation After Five Years Of Marriage

American comedian Tracy Morgan and his wife Megan Wollover have decided to part ways after being together for almost five years. The couple tied the knot in 2015. A recent statement released by Tracy Morgan’s representative revealed the separation and also added that the couple has filed for a divorce.

Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover file for divorce

In a statement by Tracy Morgan’s representative to an entertainment portal, it was revealed that Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover have filed for a divorce. The statement also explained how it is a challenging time and asked fans to respect their privacy. The divorce was filed by the couple earlier this week.

A representative of Megan Wollover also confirmed to a news portal that the divorce has been filed and added that it is a private matter for the family. They further explained how Meghan Wollover’s primary focus continues to be their daughter, Maven. They also asked for the privacy of the family to be respected during the entire phase.

Tracy Morgan had announced his engagement to Meghan Wollover in September 2012 at the Emmy Awards. The couple walked down the aisle in 2015 in a close-knit affair. The wedding came 14 months after Tracy Morgan suffered from a horrifying car accident.

For those unversed, in 2014, a truck slammed into Tracy Morgan’s limousine. The crash also caused the death of his fellow comedian friend, James McNair. Tracy Morgan, on the other hand, was left in a wheelchair for almost five months.

At the time of their marriage, Megan Wollover had revealed to a news portal how she was grateful to be married to Tracy Morgan. She had added that after almost losing him to the accident, she was happy to be married to the “love” of her life. She added how they had been through so much making their love stronger than before.

Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover welcomed their first daughter, Maven, in 2013. Tracy Morgan was previously married to his high-school girlfriend Sabina Morgan for almost 22 years. He also has three sons from his marriage to Sabina.

