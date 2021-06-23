Transformers 7 Team Starring Anthony Ramos & Dominique Fishback Releases Title Card

Paramount Pictures have announced the seventh Transformers film, along with its title, lead cast, and the director. According to the Instagram post of Paramount Pictures, Transformers 7 is titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Read on to know more about this announcement.

Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts

After Michael Bay’s Transformers: The Last Knight and Travis Knight’s Bumblebee, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be the seventh film of the franchise. Paramount Pictures announced this film with a post on their Instagram. In the caption, they also mentioned the Transformers 7 release date, its lead cast, and that the film has begun production. The caption reads: “Now In Production: #Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, experience it in theatres June 24, 2022.”

Up until its fifth film, the Transformers films were being directed by Michael Bay. The last Transformers film he directed was the 2017 film, Transformers: The Last Knight. After that, a reboot-cum-prequel of the series was released, titled Bumblebee, in 2018. It also served as a spin-off and solo film of the character Bumblebee, and was directed by Travis Knight.

Now, the seventh Transformers film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, is being directed by Steven Caple Jr, who is known for directing the film Creed 2. The story of Transformers 7 is written by Joby Harold. Going by its title, the film might be based on the Transformers: Beast Wars storyline of the Transformers comics and animated series. The entertainment news site Deadline reported that the film will be set in 1994, in New York and Machu Picchu.

Transformers cast and characters

Besides Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in the lead roles, the film will also star Lauren Velez. Voice actor Peter Cullen will reprise his role as Optimus Prime in this film. He has been voicing the character for a long time, right from The Transformers animated series of 1984 to the live action films. Among other characters, the film will reportedly also feature the robots Bumblebee, Arcee, Mirage, Scourge, and Nightbird. Besides the Autobots, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will also feature the robot races like Terrorcons, Predacons, and Maximals.

