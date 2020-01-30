Much-awaited 'Transformers' Movies That Are Currently In Development

The Transformers franchise launched in 1984, when the toy line made its way to stores. Shia LaBeouf appeared in 2007 in the first-ever live-action film Transformers, which re-sparked interest in the series. According to comic books, the Transformers film franchise will continue to chug forward with two new films. According to a news portal, Paramount Pictures has two projects lined up to continue the Transformers franchise. The portal further mentioned that the producers plan to revamp the franchise, focussing on expanding the Transformers universe

Transformers movies that are currently in development

Many reports claim that the two new movies that are in development will focus on building multiple story arcs. Last March, Transformers maker Lorenzo Di Bonaventura had confirmed Optimus Prime would show up in any of the two future films, a Bumblebee sequel and a sequel in the main Transformers franchise set sooner or later after the events of Transformers: The Last Knight.

“We are already working on two projects and both have scripts under development,” Di Bonaventura told Japanese outlet Cinema. “One is the latest in the main family series following the events of Transformers: The Last Knight and the other is a sequel to Bumblebee. So, we are thinking of films where Optimus Prime and Bumblebee will be the buddies, but when Optimus and Bumblebee are the movies of the protagonists … how human beings get involved in their drama In the first place, the size is different between human beings and their’s …. It’s a worrying point (laughs).”

Released in 2018, Bumblebee was appreciated by many and also ended up with a 92 per cent Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, the most notable for any franchise film. However, financially, Bumblebee earned only $465.2 million worldwide from a reported $102 million production budget. Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Transformers: Age of Extinction outline the franchise with a $1.12 billion and $1.1 billion box office collection, respectively.

