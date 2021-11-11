'Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts' & New Star Trek Film's Release Delayed; Check New Dates

Fans waiting for the latest installments of Transformers and Star Trek will have to wait longer. The release dates of the action ventures have been pushed ahead.

The latest installment in the Transformers franchise has been titled Transformers: Rise of The Beasts. The movie will hit theatres on June 9, 2023. The next movie in the Star Trek franchise will be releasing on December 22, 2023.

Paramount pushes release date of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, new Star Trek movie

Paramount Pictures, which is producing the two ventures, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, has pushed the release date of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts from earlier June 24, 2022, to June 9, 2023. Earlier, the new Star Trek movie was supposed to hit the theatres on June 9, 2023, but will now release six months later on December 22, 2023.

The reason for the change is linked to the new CEO of Paramount, Brian Robbins taking decisions on the production house's pipeline.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is on the verge of the completion of principal photography after shooting was held in locations like Brooklyn, New York and Peru, the report said. The movie is reportedly based in the 1990s and is said to be inspired by Transformers: Beast Wars that was released in the '90s.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr, known for Creed II, The Land, and other movies. The movie stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez and Tobe Nwigwe. The plot traces the story of Optimum Prime in the '90s in areas like Brooklyn, New York city and more.

Meanwhile, not many details are available on the latest Star Wars movie. All that is known was that Matt Shakman was directing the movie and that Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet have developed the script. Shakman is known for his work in the movie Wandavision.

The wait for Star Trek fans to see the action in theatres is as long as 7 years, as this will be the first Star Trek movie on the big screen since the 2016 release of Star Trek