'Transformers Rise Of The Beasts' Director Steven Caple Jr.'s Other Films To Binge-watch

Transformers Rise of the Beasts is an upcoming instalment in the Transformers film series. The makers have recently announced the seventh path and Steven Caple Jr. is to direct the movie. The plot will continue the existing battle on Earth between the Autobots and evil Decepticons, and will also introduce new heroes, Maximals, and villains Terrorcons, with Optimus Prime returning. As the film is scheduled for a 2022 release, take a look at some other works by filmmaker Steven.

Check out Steven Caple Jr. movies as you wait for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Land

Released in 2016, The Land marks Steven Caple Jr.'s feature film directorial debut, with him also penning the script. The cast has Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Moisés Arias, Machine Gun Kelly, Linda Emond, Rafi Gavron, Ezri Walker, Natalie Martinez, Kim Coates, Erykah Badu, and Michael K. Williams. The story revolves around four teenage boys who spend their summer escaping the streets of Cleveland, Ohio, following a dream life of taking professional skateboarding. Their brotherhood is tested when they get stuck in the web of a local queenpin, who threatens to make this summer their final one. The movie was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016 and received mixed reviews.

Creed II

Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Florian Munteanu, Dolph Lundgren, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, and others feature in Creed II. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. as his second silver screen and first big-budgeted project, the screenplay is by Stallone and Juel Taylor from a story by Sascha Penn and Cheo Hodari Coker. It is the sequel of the 2015 released Creed and the eighth instalment in the Rocky film series.

The sports drama movie follows newly crowned heavyweight champion, Adonis Creed under the guidance of Rocky Balboa. He goes in the ring against Viktor Drago, whose father, Ivan Drago, took the life of Donnie's father Apollo Creed. The film earned mostly positive reviews and performed well at the box office.

Steven Caple Jr has helmed a number of short projects like Process of Elimination, A Different Tree, The Land of Misfits, Engage the Vision, and more. He has directed a few episodes in series like First, Class, Grown-ish, and Rapture. Steven also directed Machine Gun Kelly: Dopeman video.

IMAGE: CREEDMOVIE INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.