Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Movie Review: 90s Nostalgia-driven Course Correction

The Transformers franchise has been around for more than one-and-a-half decades. As far as franchise fatigue goes, watching any given Transformers film seems like a chore now. Why would anyone watch a bunch of big talking robots beat each other up for what seems like the quadrillionth time? Luckily, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts makes a surprising argument for itself.

Michael Bay saves Transformers from himself

Filmmaker Michael Bay can be certified as an auteur of his own making. His dedicated style of fast-paced action, low angled camera shots coupled with the use of adrenaline-inducing rock music made the first three Transformers films thoroughly enjoyable. Despite recruiting Mark Wahlberg to stand in for Shia LaBeouf in Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) and Transformers: The Last Knight (2017), Bay’s style didn’t change, and no novelty was left in the franchise.

(Optimus Primal alongside Optimus Prime in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Image: Transformers/Twitter)

Luckily, Bay produced Bumblebee (2019) and handed over the directorial helm to Paranorman’s Travis Knight. It was a successful attempt at rejuvenating the franchise, and the prequel broke new ground for further exploration of foundational stories for the Hasbro characters.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr., who more than proved himself with Creed II (2018). Caple Jr.'s direction is a breath of fresh air that was desperately needed after Michael Bay's nauseating, mind-numbing action antics.

Less is more

(A poster for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Image: Transformers/Twitter)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts corrects the course in one of the most important ways — it doesn’t sting your eyes. The CGI is done right, and the giant robots actually blend in with the environment for once. The overexposed, grainy style of previous Transformers films has been a distraction, and it was wise to do away with it in the 7th film of the franchise.

The ‘human’ feel is surprisingly refreshing

Rise of the Beasts stands out from its previous counterparts, in that it actually gives you relatable characters. The one other film of the franchise that gave the audience relatable characters was Bumblebee. Since it was a critical success, Transformers 7 remained true to the newfound formula.

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton) and Dominique Fishback (Swarm) ground the sci-fi story with their emotional background. The Maximals (the Transformers fashioned after natural animals) also have a distinct sense of life to them. Their incorporation in the film sets the tone apart from any of the titles released prior.

However, there is one problem with that, and it is a systemic one with Transformers — the human characters are too conveniently placed for the plot to continue. Ramos plays a character who is an ex-military electronics expert, while Fishback’s role shows her figuring out ancient symbols. Having such skill sets that are integral to the plot, they seem specifically manufactured for the film.

Final verdict: Not the sharpest tool in the shed

It is a revitalised direction for the Transformers franchise, where the 90s nostalgia reigns supreme. Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Ron Perlman, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, and Peter Cullen voice their characters incredibly well. Opting to use the Beast Wars storyline from the original Hasbro collection also proved to be effective for hardcore fans.

Despite all of this going for it, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts brings nothing new to the table. It is the most magnificent one-time watch in the Transformers' arsenal. Instead of a water fountain in the middle of the desert, it is a brief respite in the shadows. The franchise is likely to continue, and we hope that it does for the better.

(Rating: 3/5)