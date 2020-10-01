'Transporter 3' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Released in 2008, Transporter 3 is the third instalment of the Transporter franchise. The story of the first part revolves around a courier driver for hire who would transport anything and is known as the best in his business. The story of Transporter 3 continues with the same character who comes back to France and continues with his business. The movie is directed by Olivier Megaton.

Transporter 3 trailer

Cast of Transporter 3

Jason Statham as Frank Martin

Jason Statham essays the role of the courier driver Frank Martin. He has reprised his role from the first two parts. Jason is best known for his roles in action-thriller movies and it is widely reported that throughout his career, the actor has performed his own stunts in his movies. Some of his finest projects include The Mechanic, War, The Italian Job, Mechanic: Ressurection, The Expendables, Fast & Furious and several others.

François Berléand as Inspector Tarconi

Françoisis plays the role of an honest Inspector Tarconi, who is a friend of Frank Martin in the movie. Françoisis is a French actor who has done a lot of theatre work, movies and TV shows. Some of his work includes La cantatrice chauve, Pardaillan, La femme de l'amant.

Natalya Rudakova as Valentina Tomilenko

Natalya essays the role of one of the packages that Jason’s character has to deliver. She has essayed a variety of roles in movies such as Before The Snow, Blindspot, Coffee Cafe, Main Justice, to name a few.

Robert Knepper as Johnson

Robert plays the role of Johnson, who is a businessman and owner of Ecocorp in the movie. Robert Knepper is an American actor known for his roles in movies namely Hitman, Prison Break, Heroes, iZombie and many others.

Jeroen Krabbé as Leonid Tomilenko

Jeroen essays the role of the Environmental Agency Minister in the movie. Jeroen Aart Krabbé is a Dutch actor and a director who ha been a part of several movies such as The Fourth Man, The Living Daylights, The Prince of Tides, The Fugitive and others.

Apart from these, many other actors have essayed insignificant roles in Transporter 3, namely Katia Tchenko, Alex Kobold, Eriq Ebouaney, David Atrackchi, Silvio Simac and others. And for those who are wondering about who is the big guy in Transporter 3, it’s actually Semmy Schilt who has essayed the role of a Giant.

