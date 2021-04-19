Travis Barker Deems Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian 'blessing' In Sweet Birthday Post

Travis Barker made the sweetest birthday post for girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures and videos with Kourtney to celebrate her birthday. Along with the birthday post, Travis Barker also sent a beautiful flower arrangement to Kourtney’s house on Saturday ahead of the reality star’s 42nd birthday.

Travis Barker calls Kourtney a “blessing” in sweet birthday post

Keeping Up with The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her birthday on Sunday. The oldest Kardashian turned 42 on April 18 and her family members did not forget to post sweet birthday messages for Kourtney. But more than Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters and other family members, her boyfriend Travis Barker’s birthday post went viral in no time.

As mentioned earlier, for Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday Travis Barker posted plenty of unseen pictures and videos of the two. In Travis Barker’s Instagram post, there were a few pictures of the two kissing and hugging each other. While in a third picture, Travis is touching Kourtney Kardashian’s feet. In one of the pictures, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are holding hands.

In this Instagram post, Travis Barker also shared a cute video of Kourtney Kardashian. Along with this Instagram post, Travis Barker wrote, “I ******* LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash”. These grand birthday gestures come weeks after Travis Barker got Kourtney’s name tattooed on his left side. Take a look at Travis Barker’s Instagram post for Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday and Kourtney’s Instagram story below.

On Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture of a flower arrangement Travis Barker had done ahead of his girlfriend’s birthday. Kourtney posted a picture of this arrangement on her Instagram stories. Along with the story she wrote, “Tulips and gardenias are my favourite flowers. My entire house smells yummy. Kourtney Kardashian also posted a video of the same on her Instagram stories. Take a look at these birthday flower arrangement for Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram video below.

Image Credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram, Travis Barker Instagram

