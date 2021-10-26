Travis Barker Gets A New Tattoo Of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips On His Bicep; See Pic

Celebrity couple Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have sealed the deal with a kiss. The newly-engaged pair who is looking forward to a future as Mr. and Mrs. Barker, have got tattoos to prove it. Recently, Travis got Kourtney's lips tattooed on his biceps, marking his second tats declaring love for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

Tattoo artist Scott Campbell took to his official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his fresh artwork. Sharing the snaps, he wrote, "Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two." Scott's snaps show that the KUWTK star's kiss is placed just under a large Scorpio tattoo, which is an homage to Travis' astrological sign. The Blink-182 drummer will mark his 46th birthday on November 14.

Well, this is not the first time Travis has gotten a tattoo for his fiancée. In the month of April this year, he had the reality star's name inked just above his heart. The following month, Kourtney also added another tattoo on his body by carefully tracing the words "I love you" onto her boyfriend's skin. The drummer praised her work and called the poosh founder the "best tattoo artist" on his Instagram Story.

Fans also believe that Travis had his partner get inked on his thigh, which reads, "You're so cool." Kourtney's penmanship is similar to a tat which is apparently a line from one of their favorite movies - Quentin Tarantino's True Romance. Post their recent romantic engagement that took place in Santa Barbara, the KUWTK alum took to her social media handle and gave a sneak peek into her cozy hotel suite. Her fans were quick to notice the film playing in the background.

Since then. the mother of three has treated fans with numerous snaps and videos from the day when Travis proposed her. Most recently, she dropped a picture captioning that she 'can't believe this was a week ago.' Even after having a dreamlike engagement last week, the celebrity couple is having a pretty scary time with Halloween around the corner. The pair recently appeared as the ill-fated rocker couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

Image: AP