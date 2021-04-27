Travis Barker Keen To Marry Kourtney Kardashian; Understands Her Situation With Scott

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are 'madly in love' and the former would 'love to put a ring on it', reported Hollywood Life. According to the outlet, Travis Barker's girlfriend, Kourtney is 'so in love' with him but she is not 'considering' their marriage because of its impact on her ex, Scott Disick. A source revealed that Travis 'gets' her situation and is not pressuring her into the marriage. The source added that the reality star and Travis 'just vibe' and she is 'more in love than ever and everyone sees it'.

Travis Barker 'gets' Kourtney Kardashian's situation with ex, Scott Disick

According to the report, Travis is a 'caring, going out of his way kind of a guy' and a 'really good dad'. The source also revealed that the former is 'great with Kourtney's three children and she is great with his'. The source highlighted the concerns over Scott holding her back from even 'considering' her marriage with Travis. The report suggests that Travis would 'love to get married to her', but that is not something the reality star is 'considering' right now.

The source revealed that 'a big part of it is getting married and the Scott situation' as they are primary reasons. Travis understands the situation and is 'very respectful of her situation with Scott'. According to reports by ANI, Scott is worried that Kourtney's relationship with Travis would make him 'lose his standing within the family'. ANI also reported that Scott is getting 'uncomfortable' with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship.

The report suggests that Scott has recently distanced himself from his ex. The source revealed, "Of course they are still cordial when it comes to the kids, but they aren't hanging out much or doing things as a family. The communication has become strictly about the kids". "He is glad she is happy but it's definitely been hard on him. He doesn't like to bring it up and it is a weird convo for him. At one point, the family was encouraging Scott and Kourtney to try the relationship again and it's a bit of an eye-opener for him, that it's truly never going to happen".

Before Travis and Kourtney came into a relationship, the duo was long-time neighbours. Kourtney shares three children with Scott- Mason (11), Penelope (8), and Reign (6). Travis has two children whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler- Landon (16), and Alabama (15).