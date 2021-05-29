Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship Timeline - From Being Friends To Lovers

Drummer Travis Barker and reality show fame, Kourtney Kardashian made their romantic relationship public recently in 2021. Even though in the past years the couple denied having a relationship, fans seemed to love the celebrity couple. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship timeline is quite subtle and nothing less than a fairytale. Having said that let us take a look at Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship journey.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship timeline

February 2019

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker first sparked dating rumours in Feb 2019. Confirmed by Glamour, the couple was spotted grabbing dinner in Malibu. Back then the stars were reported to be 'just friends'. As mentioned in Glamour, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker, both live in the same gated community in Calabasas, California. The drummer had even appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashian and Kocktails With Khloe.

January 2021

Earlier this year, fans spotted Travis Barker commenting on Kourtney's Instagram post. The musician left a rose emoji in the comments of one of Kourtney’s mirror selfies. He also dropped a mermaid emoji on another pic, and commented, “You’re so cool”. Later on, Travis and Kourtney posted photos from the same party at Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs. A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time. The source further added that recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic.

On Feb 17, Kourtney Kardashian made her relationship public. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the couple holding hands. However, she did not write a caption. Fans went gaga over Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post. Travis Barker commented a red heart emoji on Kourtney's post.

March 2021

During one of the episodes of The Drew Barrymore Show, Travis opened up about his girlfriend, Kourtney. He said, "I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend, and you don’t have to worry about any of those things". Barker further added, “It just comes natural, it’s like a maturity thing".

