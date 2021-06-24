Travis Barker Says He Is With Mark Hoppus 'every Step Of The Way' During Cancer Treatment

The bassist of the rock band Blink-182, Mark Hoppus, took to his Twitter to announce the shocking news that he has been diagnosed with cancer. His fellow bandmate Travis Barker has sent his love to Mark in this difficult time. He also has said that he will be by Mark’s side throughout this journey.

Travis Barker send his love to Mark Hoppus

According to a report by E! News, Travis called Mark his ‘brother’ and said that he loves him and supports him. He further said that he will be with Mark ‘every step of the way’ being on stage or off stage. Travis also optimistically concluded that he cannot wait for them to play together again soon.

Travis Barker also took to his Instagram stories to show his love and send strength to Mark. He shared a throwback picture of them from their early days wherein Travis is playfully seen kissing Mark on his cheek and the latter has a scowl on his face. In the caption of the post, Travis wrote, “Love you @markhoppus.”

Image: Travis Barker's Instagram

Mark Hoppus' cancer diagnosis

The 49-year-old singer took to his Twitter handle to inform the news to his fans. He wrote that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months to beat cancer. He also wrote, “It s**s and I’m scared and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.” Mark further informed, “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive.” He concluded by writing, “Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all.”

As soon as he shared the news, his fans rushed in to comment on the post and asked him to stay strong. Several of his fans shared photos that they must have gotten clicked with him at his past concerts as well. See their tweets and reactions below.

really sorry mark. you rock and i'm sure you will continue to kick its ass! — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) June 24, 2021

We’re with you Mark 💪🏾. I’ve been battling cancer for 4 years now and my advice is stay positive and focus on what life has to offer once you’ve beat it. Take extra time to appreciate all the small things, you will start to see the world from a different light. You can do this 🤘🏾 — Rollo (73%) (@RolloMacFlurry) June 23, 2021

Sending positive vibes! As a survivor of a double lung transplant 7 years ago I know what struggle is like. It’s worth the fight, to make it through to the other side, promise the light at the end of the tunnel isn’t a train haha. Stay strong! From a fan since way back in ‘95;) pic.twitter.com/vVCZWL5Aky — SETIsteve (@SetiSteve) June 24, 2021

My dad brought me to my first show ever to see +44 and I’ll never forget that day.



After he passed I listened to Blink everyday. It was a break from reality and helped me through a tough time.



Speedy recovery ❤️ you’ll beat it. — Kid Juddi (@HiImInABand) June 23, 2021

I met you in 2016 and it was the best day of my life, earlier this year when I was going through my own battle w chemotherapy, blink-182 got me through it. You have entertained and brought so much happiness and joy to so many including myself over the years. Hang in there Mark. pic.twitter.com/0I0HH8bWq2 — ⛧ Netflix and 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡 ⛧ (@whoiswill_) June 23, 2021

He took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of him from the hospital where he is getting his chemo done. He wore black overalls and a baseball cap in the picture. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Image: Mark Hoppus' Instagram

Image: TRAVIS BARKER and MARK HOPPUS’ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.