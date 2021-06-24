Last Updated:

Travis Barker Says He Is With Mark Hoppus 'every Step Of The Way' During Cancer Treatment

Mark Hoppus informed that he has been diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing treatment for the same. Travis Barker also sent his love and support.

Mark Hoppus

Image: Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker's Instagram


The bassist of the rock band Blink-182, Mark Hoppus, took to his Twitter to announce the shocking news that he has been diagnosed with cancer. His fellow bandmate Travis Barker has sent his love to Mark in this difficult time. He also has said that he will be by Mark’s side throughout this journey. 

Travis Barker send his love to Mark Hoppus 

According to a report by E! News, Travis called Mark his ‘brother’ and said that he loves him and supports him. He further said that he will be with Mark ‘every step of the way’ being on stage or off stage. Travis also optimistically concluded that he cannot wait for them to play together again soon. 

Travis Barker also took to his Instagram stories to show his love and send strength to Mark. He shared a throwback picture of them from their early days wherein Travis is playfully seen kissing Mark on his cheek and the latter has a scowl on his face. In the caption of the post, Travis wrote, “Love you @markhoppus.”

Image: Travis Barker's Instagram

Mark Hoppus' cancer diagnosis

The 49-year-old singer took to his Twitter handle to inform the news to his fans. He wrote that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months to beat cancer. He also wrote, “It s**s and I’m scared and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.” Mark further informed, “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive.” He concluded by writing, “Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all.”

As soon as he shared the news, his fans rushed in to comment on the post and asked him to stay strong. Several of his fans shared photos that they must have gotten clicked with him at his past concerts as well. See their tweets and reactions below. 

He took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of him from the hospital where he is getting his chemo done. He wore black overalls and a baseball cap in the picture. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.” 

Image: Mark Hoppus' Instagram

Image: TRAVIS BARKER and MARK HOPPUS’ INSTAGRAM 

